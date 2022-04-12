ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Report: TN shelter put down dogs by shooting them

By Melissa Moon
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aN2aT_0f6tjoIX00

Details in this story may be considered disturbing.

MEMPHIS, TENN. (WREG) —  A report from the Nashville Humane Association shows the director of the Lauderdale County Animal shelter admitted to shooting animals instead of putting them down with drugs.

In the report from January, Terry Kissell told a Humane Association employee that he had been shooting animals to euthanize them because their paperwork had issues and their euthanasia solution was expired.

A detective with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said he began investigating the shelter in Ripley in March after he received a complaint about six dogs being shot at the facility. However, he could not find any evidence to back it up, and charges were never filed.

Teens detail discovery of human remains in TN cave

Detective Micah Middlebrook said that Kissell admitted to shooting and killing one dog, but said he did it because the dog was aggressive and charged him.

At least two rescue groups said the husky was very friendly and not vicious.

“It was not aggressive. It was Snowball,” said Amber Reynolds with Halfway Home Animal Rescue . “I have pictures of him hugging me, loving on me.”

The Lauderdale Animal Shelter was temporarily closed in 2015, and a part-time employee was suspended after a local rescue group found a live puppy in a freezer.

Debbie Flowers with Ripley Animal Rescue said she came to the shelter to take pictures of puppies and heard several had been euthanized. Flowers said she checked the freezer and noticed one still had a pulse.

Reynolds said last week, she found one dead puppy and two live puppies in a dark, cold closet at the Lauderdale County Shelter and was told the dead puppy was put in the closet because it was dying.

“It was colder than it was outside,” said Reynolds. “The puppies didn’t have a blanket. They were just lying on the plastic crate floor.”

Lauderdale County Mayor Maurice Gaines said he didn’t know about any puppies being left in a closet and said 99% of the claims made against the shelter were false.

“I think there was an issue where a vicious dog was put down,” said Mayor Gaines. “He was investigated. Everything was dropped.”

Rescue workers said they found out dogs were being shot after Kissell was suspended and said an employee who shared pictures of Kissell with the dog and gun was fired.

The mayor would not say if Kissell had been temporarily removed from his job.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ1Ut_0f6tjoIX00
Lauderdale County Animal Shelter

In the report, the Humane Association employee said all of the dogs in the shelter appeared to be in good health. However, she said the kennels and dogs were wet, and the shelter had no medical records to prove the dogs had been vaccinated or de-wormed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZF4Zh_0f6tjoIX00
Lauderdale County Animal Shelter

CASA Transport and Halfway Home both rescue dogs regularly and say the Kennels are sprayed down with water while the dogs are inside them and said some dogs have not been out of their cages in several months.

“Things we see are urine burns on the dogs that we pull because there aren’t beds. They are lying on the wet floor in their own feces and urine most of the time,” said Brittnie Battle with CASA Transport .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn0Mr_0f6tjoIX00
Lauderdale County Animal Shelter

Battle said she has tried to rescue as many dogs as possible but says she has been banned from the shelter since posting a Tik Tok video asking the community to support their local shelter.

“We are pulling dogs every week. So unless we are able to do that those dogs stay there,” said Battle. “Him shutting us out is a death sentence for the rest of the animals coming in.”

We asked the mayor about the report from the Nashville Humane Association but have not heard back from him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, TN
City
Ripley, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rescue Dog#Animal Rescue Group#Capital Punishment#Ripley Animal Rescue
FOX Carolina

Rescue needs help after taking in newborn puppies that lost mother

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says even though they are full, they couldn’t turn away a litter of newborn puppies that needed help. A spokesperson said the mother of the puppies died while giving birth to them last week and a partner shelter contacted Brother Wolf looking for someone to save them.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy