Winter Storm Warning issued for North Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi...and western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread wind damage across northern Tishomingo County! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Tishomingo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Underwood-Petersville, or 14 miles northwest of Florence, moving east at 65 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR NORTHERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Iuka, J P Coleman State Park, Burnsville, Pineflat, Midway, Bacon Springs, Oldham, Doskie, Blythe Crossing, Hazard Switch, Walker Siding, Holcut and Holts Spur. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
