Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
Effective: 2022-04-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Canton around 705 PM CDT. Way around 715 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central East Feliciana Parish, Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 815 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sibley to Moreauville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Norwood, Smithdale, Fort Adams, Dolorosa and Crosby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Montgomery; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Choctaw, Webster and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eupora, or 22 miles east of Winona, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eupora and Bellefontaine around 715 PM CDT. Mathiston and Clarkson around 725 PM CDT. Cumberland around 730 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mantee and Walthall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-07 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Cotton; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Harmon; Jefferson; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Love; McClain; Murray; Noble; Oklahoma; Stephens WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COPIAH COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dentville, or 13 miles west of Crystal Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Copiah County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Effective: 2022-04-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...WESTERN FRANKLIN AND ADAMS COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanton, or 10 miles east of Natchez, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Stampley around 710 PM CDT. Hamburg around 715 PM CDT. Mcnair and Kirby around 720 PM CDT. New Hope around 730 PM CDT. Union Church around 735 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Roxie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN EVANGELINE...SOUTHWESTERN AVOYELLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Turkey Creek, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bunkie, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Bayou Chicot, Whiteville, Big Cane, Goudeau, Indian Lake, Grand Prairie, Lebeau, Chicot State Park and St. Landry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Tipton County in western Tennessee * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Covington, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Brighton, Ft Pillow, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Akins Corner, Egypt, Bride, Clopton, Beaver, Idaville, Crosstown, Tabernacle and Rialto. Roads are still flooded in parts of the area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Clark County in south central Indiana Southeastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Southwestern Oldham County in central Kentucky Southwestern Shelby County in central Kentucky Jefferson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollyvilla, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Audubon Park, Lynnview, Okolona and Newburg around 815 PM EDT. St. Regis Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Kingsley and Meadowview Estates around 820 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Anchorage, Hurstbourne Acres, Beechwood Village, Rolling Hills and Langdon Place around 825 PM EDT. Worthington Hills around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Perry; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LEWIS...WAYNE...WESTERN LAWRENCE...PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND HICKMAN COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Centerville to 12 miles north of Hohenwald to 8 miles north of Waynesboro to 9 miles east of Walnut Grove, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Centerville, Waynesboro, Linden, Loretto, Collinwood, Clifton, Lobelville, St. Joseph, Gordonsburg, Bon Aqua, Kimmins, Henryville, Flatwoods, Bucksnort, Lutts, Pleasantville, Nunnelly, Cypress Inn and Lyles. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 134 and 161. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LAUDERDALE...CENTRAL COLBERT AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Collinwood to 10 miles southeast of Walnut Grove to 6 miles east of Iuka to near Midway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee, Lexington and Leighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER GRAYSON...NORTHEASTERN WARREN...SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN...SOUTHEASTERN BRECKINRIDGE AND EDMONSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT/1000 PM CDT/ for south central and central Kentucky.
Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Clark County in south central Indiana Southeastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Southwestern Oldham County in central Kentucky Southwestern Shelby County in central Kentucky Jefferson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollyvilla, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Audubon Park, Lynnview, Okolona and Newburg around 815 PM EDT. St. Regis Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Kingsley and Meadowview Estates around 820 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Anchorage, Hurstbourne Acres, Beechwood Village, Rolling Hills and Langdon Place around 825 PM EDT. Worthington Hills around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
As per Yellowstone National Park (YELL) Public Affairs Office, Friday, April 15 will see the reopening of these select roads for the 2022 season. Ready to head back out into the wilds of Yellowstone? April 15 will see the park reopen significant visitor access. Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, specifically, select roads in YELL will open to the public for the season. These openings come just in time for the first day of National Park Week 2022 (April 16) on which entrance to Yellowstone and all national parks will be free.
