Anderson County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cass, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson, Sarpy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Douglas; Nemaha; Otoe; Richardson; Sarpy; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Burt, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Nemaha and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...EASTERN JEFFERSON AND WESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carpenter, or 19 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Dentville around 725 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 AM CDT this morning for portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in south central Missouri, Howell and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle and Swift Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly reduced visibility.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Haskell, Kimble, Mason, San Saba, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Haskell; Kimble; Mason; San Saba; Shackelford; Sutton; Throckmorton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts OVER 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Sutton, Haskell, Throckmorton, Shackelford, Callahan, Brown, San Saba, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sullivan; Union; Washington; West Polk WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts between 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Jacksonville, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Weaver, Munford, Hobson City, Waldo, Edwardsville, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Mount Cheaha, Grant Town, Bynum and Blue Mountain.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected in areas with adequately dry vegetation and fuels.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

