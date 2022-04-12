Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Big Horn Basin, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...EASTERN JEFFERSON AND WESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carpenter, or 19 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Dentville around 725 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO