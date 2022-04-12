Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Montgomery; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Choctaw, Webster and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eupora, or 22 miles east of Winona, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eupora and Bellefontaine around 715 PM CDT. Mathiston and Clarkson around 725 PM CDT. Cumberland around 730 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mantee and Walthall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO