Lincoln County, WY

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 09:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Claiborne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...EASTERN JEFFERSON AND WESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carpenter, or 19 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Dentville around 725 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central East Feliciana Parish, Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 815 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sibley to Moreauville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Norwood, Smithdale, Fort Adams, Dolorosa and Crosby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Montgomery; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Choctaw, Webster and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eupora, or 22 miles east of Winona, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eupora and Bellefontaine around 715 PM CDT. Mathiston and Clarkson around 725 PM CDT. Cumberland around 730 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mantee and Walthall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Cotton; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Harmon; Jefferson; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Love; McClain; Murray; Noble; Oklahoma; Stephens WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grayson, Hardin, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grayson; Hardin; Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT/703 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles east of Leitchfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Upton, Sonora, Bonnieville, Rock Creek, Seven Corners, Lines Mill, Broad Ford, Flint Hill, Pearman and Snap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COPIAH COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dentville, or 13 miles west of Crystal Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Copiah County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Perry; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LEWIS...WAYNE...WESTERN LAWRENCE...PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND HICKMAN COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Centerville to 12 miles north of Hohenwald to 8 miles north of Waynesboro to 9 miles east of Walnut Grove, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Centerville, Waynesboro, Linden, Loretto, Collinwood, Clifton, Lobelville, St. Joseph, Gordonsburg, Bon Aqua, Kimmins, Henryville, Flatwoods, Bucksnort, Lutts, Pleasantville, Nunnelly, Cypress Inn and Lyles. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 134 and 161. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Madison; Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOLMES...CENTRAL YAZOO AND CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Yazoo City to Myrleville to near Flora, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Ebenezer, Way and Vaughan around 720 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bentonia. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Warren THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WARREN...EAST CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SOUTHEASTERN SHARKEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and west central Mississippi.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN EVANGELINE...SOUTHWESTERN AVOYELLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Turkey Creek, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bunkie, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Bayou Chicot, Whiteville, Big Cane, Goudeau, Indian Lake, Grand Prairie, Lebeau, Chicot State Park and St. Landry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LAUDERDALE...CENTRAL COLBERT AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Collinwood to 10 miles southeast of Walnut Grove to 6 miles east of Iuka to near Midway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee, Lexington and Leighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Tippah, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Tippah; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHERN PONTOTOC...UNION...SOUTHWESTERN TIPPAH AND SOUTH CENTRAL BENTON COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinedale, or 7 miles southwest of New Albany, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Albany, Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Blue Mountain, Ecru, Keownville, New Harmony, Etta, Tula, Denmark, Pinedale, Paris, Sherman, Thaxton, Hickory Flat, Myrtle, Toccopola, Blue Springs, Shari and Hortontown. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Indiana...and central Kentucky. Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harrison County in south central Indiana South central Clark County in south central Indiana Southeastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Spencer County in central Kentucky Southwestern Oldham County in central Kentucky Southwestern Shelby County in central Kentucky Jefferson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky Bullitt County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollyvilla, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Audubon Park, Lynnview, Okolona and Newburg around 815 PM EDT. St. Regis Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Hollow Creek, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Kingsley and Meadowview Estates around 820 PM EDT. Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Anchorage, Hurstbourne Acres, Beechwood Village, Rolling Hills and Langdon Place around 825 PM EDT. Worthington Hills around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Maury, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Maury; Sumner; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Eastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Dickson to near Burns to Centerville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Columbia, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Thompson`s Station and Pegram. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 223. Interstate 65 between mile markers 51 and 98. Interstate 24 between mile markers 36 and 63. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 42. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

