ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dermot O'Leary looks unrecognisable with blond curly hair as he shares epic 90s throwback snaps

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Dermot O'Leary looked a far cry from his recent This Morning appearances as he shared a throwback snap from the Nineties on his Instagram on Saturday.

The presenter, 48, was celebrating '90s day' on Radio 2, where the station had a nostalgia-drenched celebration of the best music and pop culture from that era.

Dermot made the most of the radio holiday, posting a carousel of pictures of himself in the 90s to his 722k followers - sporting a curly blond look in one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ogu8_0f6tiqvO00
Back in the day: Dermot O'Leary looks unrecognisable with blond curly hair as he shared an epic 90s throwback snap with pal Jenny Lewis on Tuesday

In the first snap, the fresh-faced hunk looked unrecognisable with a voluminous curly quiff, chiselled jawline and broad shoulders.

He sported a white hoodie in the vintage looking shot, wrapping his arm around photographer Jenny Lewis.

Another pic from the collection showed Dermot with a slightly more recognisable style as he sported a skinhead - posing next to a young Davina McCall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVEPo_0f6tiqvO00
Hunk: He sported blond curly hair and a showed off his chiseled complexion and rosy cheeks in the first shot (pictured right in 2019) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlE9x_0f6tiqvO00

Dermot gave the camera a bemused look, while Davina looked youthful in a white wedding dress and veil, as the two stood in front of a barricaded church door.

He didn't stop there, with another pic featuring a 20-something Dermot in a photoshoot as he pushed out his chest, staring at the camera.

Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin even made an appearance in one snap, showing that the two This Morning co-stars go way back.

Dan and Dermot soaked up the sun on a boat in the picture, Dermot still rocked his skinhead while showing off a gash on his hand, while Dan stood behind him shirtless - flashing a smile to the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBBGl_0f6tiqvO00
Throwback: The range of pictures also featured a wedding-dress clad Davina McCall looking youthful, as Dermot donned a range of hairstyles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoYYA_0f6tiqvO00
Pose! He didn't stop there, with another pic featuring a 20-something Dermot in a photoshoot as he pushed out his chest, staring at the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGuyt_0f6tiqvO00
Pals: Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin even made a shirtless appearance in one snap, showing that the two This Morning co-stars go way back 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHpGv_0f6tiqvO00
Joker: Dermot got a cheeky compliment to his former self in, writing: 'In honour of that wonderful decade...this is me looking damn hunky'

The former X Factor presenter captioned the post: 'It’s 90s Day on @bbcradio2 - Join me from 8pm tonight for an A-Z of the 90s to celebrate the launch of my brand new "Alternative Sounds of the 90s" show on @bbcsounds'

He continued with a cheeky compliment to his former self, writing: 'In honour of that wonderful decade...this is me looking damn hunky.'

The post caught attention from some famous pals of Dermot's, with Vanessa Feltz writing 'I remember it well', while Alexandra Dudley called Dermot 'Hot stuff'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAZBL_0f6tiqvO00
Hey Hubby: Holly Willoughby, Holly reposted the shot of Dan and Dermot to her story with a sticker that read 'Hey Hubby'

Paddy McGuinness also took to the comments to jest about Dan's hair, while Holly reposted the shot to her story with a sticker that read 'Hey Hubby'.

It was a rare sighting of Holly's producer husband Dan, who only has two Instagram pictures - neither of which showing his face.

Dermot rose to fame in the 90s as a DJ on Radio Essex, before working as a runner on Light Lunch with Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

He then became a TV presenter on T4 for Channel 4 before fronting Big Brother’s Little Brother from 2001 - becoming a household name before taking off as the presenter of X Factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEMI6_0f6tiqvO00
Attention: The post caught attention from some famous pals of Dermot's, with Vanessa Feltz writing 'I remember it well', while Alexandra Dudley called Dermot 'Hot stuff'

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox star looks unrecognisable following new hair transformation

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig-Webb has unveiled a big hair transformation on social media. The TV star, who regularly appears on the sofa alongside husband Stephen, is undoubtedly recognisable for his curly locks. However, it seems he's now ditched the look for a much shorter crop – and he certainly looks...
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Lisa Shows off Her Platinum Blonde Hair

BLACKPINK member Lisa, known for her bangs, has debuted a new hair color to welcome the spring season. In a series of recent photos posted on Instagram, the K-pop rapper is spotted in platinum blonde hair. The latest color change comes after the style guru’s bubblegum pink hair, which has...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Sue Perkins
Person
Dermot O'leary
Person
Mel Giedroyc
Person
Vanessa Feltz
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Paddy Mcguinness
Person
Jenny Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Blond Hair#Epic
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'You are everything and everything is you': Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable childhood throwback snap for Mother's Day as she pens sweet message for her mum Patricia

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet tribute to her mum Patricia for Mother's Day. The actress, 52, shared an adorable throwback snap of her as a child with her mother as well as a present day black-and-white photo. Catherine looked as glamourous as ever, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy