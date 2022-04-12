ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Double Thumbs Up: Netflix introduces a new way to recommend content you love

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix wants to make it easier for you to recommend the TV shows and films you love. The streaming service introduced a "Double Thumbs Up" button Monday that is "an additional way for members to let us know what types of series and films you want to see more...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The State Of Streaming In 2022: The Search For New Content, New Revenue On Netflix, Disney+ And More

Among the various entertainment platforms, streaming services have become the dominant force is shaping popular culture. Over the past 12 months, this sector has brought forth programming that has invigorated home audiences (think of “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton” and “The Beatles: Get Back,” among countless others) and dominated the news headlines with controversies (Tucker Carlson's three-part Fox Nation series on the Jan. 6 siege, the brouhaha over Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” special or the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit from last summer over the simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases of “Black Widow” by the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thumbs#Cnn
People

Kim Kardashian on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson: 'The Last Thing That I Was Really Planning on'

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Is Testing New Ways To Stop Password Sharing Between Households

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it is testing new ways to stop password sharing between households on its platform, including a new feature that will ask users to pay an extra fee in order to do so. “While [separate profiles and multiple streams] have been hugely popular, they have also...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Stranger Things' debuts new trailer for its creepy upcoming season

"Stranger Things" is approaching its final run, but it still has some creepy scares left in store. Netflix's immensely popular science fiction horror series released the first trailer to its fourth season Tuesday. The teaser gives fans their best look yet at the upcoming adventures for the kids from Hawkins and even takes viewers far from smalltown Indiana and into unsettling places. That includes the horrific world of the Upside Down and what appears to be a snow covered Russia.
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Abbott Elementary' earns perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Abbott Elementary" has officially become one of the highest-rated television shows on the site. The score puts the ABC series firmly among the ranks of Rotten Tomatoes television royalty -- amidst shows like Netflix's "Bojack Horseman," AMC's "Breaking Bad," and NBC's "Brooklyn 99."
BROOKLYN, NY
geardiary

Roku OS 11 Brings New Audio Updates As Well As New Ways to Find Content

There are several exciting new features coming with Roku OS 11, including:. Personalized screen savers that feature your photos! Want to show off your vacation, or embarrass your kid before their date with baby photos? Turn your whole tv into a giant digital photo frame with your Roku! This isn’t a groundbreaking feature, but it’s still a welcome one. Users will also be able to share their photos with others, so you can have a pooled family album (again, the potential for family pranks here is endless).
COMPUTERS
NPR

Books We Love: Recommendations for love stories

The latest edition of NPR's Books We Love project rounded up hundreds of book recommendations from critics, writers and NPR journalists to try to give you just the read you're looking for. Today, we're talking about the love story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tesla fans struggle to get loved ones on board with 'full self-driving'

Frugal Tesla Guy, a YouTube personality focused on Tesla, gives his passengers a speech to prepare them before he turns on "full self-driving." "I need you to understand that I have complete and total control. I'm behind the wheel. I have access to the brake, the accelerator and the steering wheel. Anytime it does something that I don't feel is safe, I will take control of the car," he says.
TECHNOLOGY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gilbert Gottfried's final Instagram post was about Chris Rock

Glibert Gottfried's last Instagram post invited people to weigh in on "the slap." The comic, whose family announced Tuesday that he died at the age of 67 after a long illness, shared a photo of him and fellow comedian Chris Rock. Rock was slapped by Will Smith while presenting at...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
ComicBook

Pedro Pascal Can't Contain His Laughter Over Oscar Isaac Thinking Moon Knight Would Beat the Mandalorian in a Fight

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there aren't many pairings we adore more than Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal, and both men are currently thriving. Isaac is starring in Marvel's Moon Knight, which just released its third episode on Dinsey+ today, and he will be heard later this year lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One. Pascal's had one new movie, The Bubble, hit Netflix this month and he has another, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming at the end of the month. Of course, fans are also eager to see him return to Star Wars: The Mandalorian later this year. The big question now is... Who would win in a fight between Moon Knight and Mando? Well, Isaac and Pascal both have opinions and it's hilarious.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy