The Boston Celtics finished their regular season on a high note as they dominated the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Memphis rested star point guard Ja Morant and several other key players with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference already locked up. C's head coach Ime Udoka opted to roll with his starters for most of Sunday's matchup, resulting in a 139-110 victory that gives them the No. 2 seed in the East.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO