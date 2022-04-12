ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth

WBUR
 1 day ago

Alabama lawmakers last week approved a law that criminalizes medical...

www.wbur.org

AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care

April 8 (Reuters) - Alabama's Republican governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature just a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. The measure makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

More Texas families with trans kids plan to flee the state

Just a month ago, Katie, a Texas mom, had no plans to leave her home. Even after Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans in February to report cases of minors receiving gender-affirming care, Katie — who has a 15-year-old transgender son and knew she could be investigated — planned to stay and fight.
TEXAS STATE

