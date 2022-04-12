New Mexico offers free tuition at public colleges and universities

Disabled students were left without support during the pandemic and over half considered leaving full-time education, according to a survey of pupils at 69 UK universities and higher education providers.Just 23.1 per cent of disabled students received the support they needed over the pandemic, with many saying they felt “left behind”, “alienated”, and “forgotten” by university staff.Campaigners are calling on universities to maintain a hybrid of online learning and in-person teaching, with one student saying: “There shouldn’t have had to be a pandemic to make things accessible.”According to new analysis, disabled students were disproportionately advantaged when universities switched to online...

EDUCATION ・ 29 DAYS AGO