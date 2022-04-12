ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico offers free tuition at public colleges and universities

WBUR
 1 day ago

The Biden administration recently announced that federal student loan payments will be deferred again. But what...

www.wbur.org

insideedition.com

Former US Secretary of Education Proposes Forgiving All Student Loans

Former U.S. Secretary of Education John King has a proposal to forgive all student loans in an effort for economic recovery. Americans still owe $1.7 trillion in student loans, according to CBS News. In the 1980s, the federal government paid around 80 percent of college students’ fees through the Pell...
BUSINESS
State
New Mexico State
thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri could offer free tuition for jobs in nursing, transportation

(The Center Square) – High school graduates looking to become truck drivers, certified nurse assistants and medication technicians could receive free tuition under a bill in the Missouri Legislature. House Bill 2670, sponsored by Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, would expand the state’s A+ Scholarship program to include paying tuition...
EDUCATION
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB to offer free tuition to anyone earning less than $100K per year

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Today, the University of Texas Permian Basin announced the details of a program called Promise Plus that will cover the tuition for more UTPB students.  UTPB’s previous tuition assistance program for students covered tuition and fees for students whose adjusted gross family income was $60,000 or less a year. The new Promise […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Over half of disabled students considered leaving full-time education during the pandemic, study finds

Disabled students were left without support during the pandemic and over half considered leaving full-time education, according to a survey of pupils at 69 UK universities and higher education providers.Just 23.1 per cent of disabled students received the support they needed over the pandemic, with many saying they felt “left behind”, “alienated”, and “forgotten” by university staff.Campaigners are calling on universities to maintain a hybrid of online learning and in-person teaching, with one student saying: “There shouldn’t have had to be a pandemic to make things accessible.”According to new analysis, disabled students were disproportionately advantaged when universities switched to online...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This College Had The Largest Increase in Applicants

The pandemic crushed the number of college applications, pulling it down sharply from 2019 to 2020. Jenny Rickard, president and CEO commented “Since March, Covid-19 has significantly disrupted an admission system that has been in place for decades and our worst fears have been realized.” The figure rebounded back from 2020 to to 2021 as […]
MANCHESTER, NH
WBUR

Why MIT is bringing back standardized tests for admissions

More than three-quarters of four-year colleges and universities no longer require students to take the SAT or the ACT. But the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently announced that it is heading in a different direction and bringing back testing requirements. Stu Schmill, MIT's dean of admissions and student financial services,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Black Enterprise

Employers And Companies Are Suddenly Short Of Workers, Leading Them To Rethink Job Qualifications

A shortage of workers nationwide is pushing companies, employers, and even local and state governments to change their hiring operations to bring in more workers. According to Finurah, calls have grown for employers and local governments to change their hiring qualifications to bring in more workers. Four states, including Washington, have recently waived bar exams to recruit more attorneys.
MARYLAND STATE

