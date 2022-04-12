ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Opelika-Auburn News
 1 day ago

The US's consumer price index (CPI) in March...

oanow.com

Reuters

Brazil's inflation rises to highest level in 7 years for mid-March

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump for that period in seven years, data showed on Friday, underscoring across-the-board price pressures despite aggressive monetary tightening led by the central bank. Brazil's official IPCA-15 consumer price index rose...
Agriculture Online

Think tank sees highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years

U.S. food prices will rise by at least 4.2% this year, propelled by high energy and commodity prices, said a University of Missouri think tank on Wednesday. The group’s director, Pat Westhoff, said the actual figure could be higher still. “I won’t give you a specific number, but it’s...
MarketRealist

With Prices Rising 7.9 Percent in a Year, Is Inflation Here to Stay?

Inflation was a major concern even before Russia invaded Ukraine, but new data is showing how the geopolitical turmoil is exacerbating the issue and shifting inflation predictions for 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for February 2022 — which includes the start of the...
insideedition.com

Americans See Highest Inflation in Nearly 40 Years, CPI Reports

Hold onto your wallets, inflation is costing the average U.S. household nearly $300 more a month, according to Moody Analytic analysis, CNBC reported. “It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Moody’s senior economist Ryan Sweet said. Sweet, who conducted the analysis, explained that the actual...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
Connecticut Post

Long-term US mortgage rates up to 4.42%, highest since 2019

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week as the 30-year loan rate climbed to its highest level since January of 2019. The increase comes after the Federal last week increased the key rate — which it had kept near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago — by more than a quarter point. The central bank has signaled potentially up to seven additional rate hikes this year.
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
World Economic Forum

This is how US inflation has skyrocketed since the pandemic

U.S. inflation was close to 8 percent in February. It could get even higher because of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. targets long-term inflation of 2 percent, but accepts it could be “moderately above” that for some time. Consumer prices in the United...
Opelika-Auburn News

Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge

Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter, hurt by a rise in fuel prices, but bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them. Wall Street had expected the loss in a quarter marred by the omicron...
