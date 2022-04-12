ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Easter events at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Winstead with Ripley’s Aquarium of...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to host kid’s fishing camps

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host Camp Agua Spring Days: Aquarium Adventures on March 25, April 15 and April 22. Campers will be able to go on day-long adventures with members of the aquarium’s education team. The days begin with a lesson on Mississippi fishing regulations and the basics of fishing. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Smoky Mountain News

‘Glamp’ the Smokies

The Great Smokies Eco-Adventure, a fundraising event for Discover Life in America, will be held April 10-12 near Gatlinburg. Featuring “glamping,” gourmet food and drink, guided nature hikes and live music, the event will support DLIA’s mission to conduct biodiversity research in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Currently there are 21,302 unique species known to the park—with more than half of those documented by the ATBI in its 23+ year mission to catalog every species that exists in the Smokies. The Eco-Adventure is an “edu-taining” experience that allows guests to learn about Smokies species in a fun and luxurious atmosphere, said DLiA Executive Director Todd Witcher.
GATLINBURG, TN
BBC

Hull's The Deep aquarium attraction marks 20th anniversary

As a major Yorkshire tourist attraction marks its 20th anniversary, its bosses have said they hope it will reach nine million visitors by the end of 2022. Designed by Sir Terry Farrell, one of Britain's leading architects, The Deep aquarium in Hull first opened its doors on 23 March 2002.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Previews
Focus Daily News

Spring Events In DeSoto: Kickball, Easter Eggs & More

DeSoto Parks and Recreation is ready for spring and has several events for everyone to get out, be active and have fun. First Start Sports has returned for this spring. This is a great way for girls and boys ages 3 to 6 to develop their motor skills and gain an understating of basic sports fundamentals.
DESOTO, TX
Shropshire Star

Ironbridge museums holding host of Easter events

A Shropshire visitor attraction is planning a host of Easter-themed events for the next month. From Saturday, April 9, to Sunday, April 24, visitors to The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust will have the opportunity to 'crack the code', with an Easter trail taking place across a number of participating sites including Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalport China Museum, Jackfield Tile Museum, Enginuity and Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.
MUSEUMS
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara's Humboldt penguin passes away at 22

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara announced Wednesday their 22-year-old Humboldt Penguin, Lou passed away. In a Facebook post, they said Lou had been under observation of the veterinary team after a change was detected during a recent routine exam. Despite increased care and treatments, he was not making improvements. They say Lou passed away of natural causes earlier this week.
NIAGARA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Meet the Easter Bunny event planned in Old Forge

OLD FORGE — Water’s Edge Inn is hosting a Meet the Easter Bunny event April 1-3. The weekend starts Friday night with a hot cocoa welcome, games and activities. Other highlights include:. -Complimentary Hot Continental Breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. -Meet the Easter Bunny for...
OLD FORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy