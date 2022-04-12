Easter events at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

The Great Smokies Eco-Adventure, a fundraising event for Discover Life in America, will be held April 10-12 near Gatlinburg. Featuring “glamping,” gourmet food and drink, guided nature hikes and live music, the event will support DLIA’s mission to conduct biodiversity research in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Currently there are 21,302 unique species known to the park—with more than half of those documented by the ATBI in its 23+ year mission to catalog every species that exists in the Smokies. The Eco-Adventure is an “edu-taining” experience that allows guests to learn about Smokies species in a fun and luxurious atmosphere, said DLiA Executive Director Todd Witcher.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO