Kansas City, MO

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

By KCTV5 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School. The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in...

BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Florida Woman Sentenced For Assaulting, Stabbing Ex-17-Year-Old Maryland Lover

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for assaulting a teenager from Maryland with whom she was romantically involved, authorities said. Deriyan Woodson, 27, drove from Orlando, Florida to Maryland where she entered the 17-year-old's home, duct taped the victim's grandmother and proceeded to stab and assault the teenager with a handgun and kitchen knife on July 31, 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
#City Police#Kansas City School#Kctv Gray News#Northeast Middle School#Children#Mercy Hospital#Gray Media Group Inc
WAFF

Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student who was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find the school group. The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools bus aide accused of injuring student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus aide with Columbus City Schools has been accused of injuring a special needs student during an incident last fall.   According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2021, the special needs student was acting up on the bus when the bus aide, identified as Mona L. Smith, grabbed him, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Coroner says deceased firefighter had meth in system

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFDM-TV

Police: Nearly a dozen guns confiscated in Baltimore schools

WBFF) — The Baltimore City Schools Police Department has already confiscated nearly a dozen guns from students on campuses throughout the district so far this school year. According to the City Schools Fraternal Order of Police, officers have found and seized 10 guns for the 2021-2022 year. This figure,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WMBF

Hartsville Middle School student charged for making threats, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A student at Hartsville Middle School was charged for allegedly making threats against the school. According to Hartsville police, school resource officers discovered the threat on social media Wednesday. The department’s VICE unit worked with school resource officers to identify the source of the threat....
HARTSVILLE, SC
Mysuncoast.com

3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing three people during an armed robbery at a shooting range in Grantville, Georgia. According to police, the robbery took place at the Lock...
GRANTVILLE, GA
DFW Community News

Royce City High School Students Detained For TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25. The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.
ROCKWALL, TX

