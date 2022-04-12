ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Severe storm threat shifts southeast of St. Louis

By Angela Hutti, Chris Higgins
 3 days ago

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The severe weather threat is shifting as a result of the extensive additional rain and storms ahead of the cold front this morning. The threat of severe storms and tornadoes has kicked well south of the St. Louis area. Threats in the area are mostly heavy rain.

The greatest threat will be in areas east of the Mississippi River. The threat will spread into Illinois through the afternoon.

Tornado Watch

Tornado watch in southeastern Missouri and western Illinois.

A tornado watch has been issued for many counties to the southeast of St. Louis and western Illinois until 4:00 pm. A watch is different than a warning. The alert means that tornadoes are possible in the area. A warning means that you should take action . Pay attention to the changing forecast for alerts .

Shift in focus

The forecast has shifted today. The main threat is now southeast of St. Louis. Strong storms are still expected near the city but the threat of tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain is now more focused in southern Illinois. The timing remains the same for these storms.

The severe storm front is expected to move into the area during the mid-morning hours Wednesday. Isolated intense supercells develop along a broken line as the front approaches the metropolitan area from the west.

The wind alignment in the atmosphere is favorable for tornadoes and large hail with these Wednesday afternoon storms.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here
St. Louis Severe Weather Timeline for Wednesday

Timeline for severe weather near St. Louis

Primetime for the storms in the St. Louis area will be 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. It will be a big concern for school dismissals and daytime activities long before the evening rush hour.

  • 10:00 am – Storms begin to move into western portions of the region
  • 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Line of severe weather is expected near St. Louis
  • 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm Severe weather moves east into southern Illinois

Risk of severe weather near St. Louis

The severe threat will then spread steadily east into Illinois with the isolated line of severe storms growing rapidly into a damaging wind-producing squall line with embedded tornadoes also possible. Widespread wind damage will become a growing concern with the line as it crosses through southern Illinois during the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

The time is now to review your weather safety precautions. Make sure your family knows where your safe spot is during a tornado or extreme wind event. Make sure you charge your cell phones and mobile devices and have them ready to go should you lose power.

