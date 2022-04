There are many ways in which players can approach "Elden Ring" from a strategic standpoint. For some, labelling random non-threatening creatures scattered throughout The Lands Between as different types of "dog" proved to be effective at certain points in the game. Some players have even discovered that playing "naked" is a viable strategy for the Tarnished. And as the game continues to grow in popularity and more players begin experimenting with different items and spells, it's only natural that more unorthodox methods of playing "Elden Ring" have come to light. One such strategy was recently shared to the internet, which shows one "Elden Ring" fan playing in what can only be described as a "mech suit" build.

