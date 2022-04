Adapt or die they always say, but should we be doing away with tornado sirens entirely?. This past week across the state of Texas, eleven tornadoes touched down. We had some warnings here in Wichita Falls, but you know when that siren goes off something serious is happening. Which did not happen this week in our area, actually it didn't happen in some areas where tornadoes actually touched down as well.

