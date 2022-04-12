CBA girls win big over Tawas, hoping to make another run

Calvary Baptist Academy's Ila Tomko dribbles down the field during a game against Tawas Monday, April 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Academy. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

It took a little while for Calvary Baptist Academy’s girls’ soccer team to get going Monday. Once the Kings tasted blood, though, there was no letting up.

Freshman Ila Tomko had three goals and an assist to lead CBA to a 6-0 shutout of visiting Tawas, as the Kings improved to 2-0-1 and dropped the Braves to 1-2-0.

“We settled in and just found better connecting passes (as the game wore on), and the possession picked up toward the middle of the first half,” said Calvary coach Paul Reece. “I was proud of the girls for finding feet (with their passes). That’s key. We found feet, and when we strung four or five passes together, we got a nice goal out of it.

“It’s a matter of getting them to see that those moments of good possession need to become standard throughout the whole game,” he added with a grin.

CBA carried play throughout the match, and, in the 20 th minute, the Kings got on the scoreboard with Tomko’s first goal. Sadie Day made a nice pass to Hannah Schmidt, whose close-range shot caromed off the left post. Tomko was there to punch the rebound into an open net for a 1-0 lead.

In the 34 th minute, the Kings struck again following a free kick in Tawas’s end. Kayla Grabill settled a loose ball and ripped it into the top left corner of the net from 16 yards out to make it 2-0.

Then, only a minute later, Calvary extended to a 3-0 edge when Tomko scored from 15 yards out following a turnover in the Braves’ end. CBA ended up taking that 3-0 lead into the break.

“I feel like the girls kept that aggressive momentum. When we’re up 2-0, our goal is to say, ‘Let’s go after another one,’” Reece noted. “And once you put the third one in, you’re in a very commanding position.”

Calvary kept the pressure on as the second half began. In the 46 th minute, Tomko passed the ball to Peyton Laughner, who fired a high, hard shot into the top of the net from 30 yards out for a 4-0 advantage. Twelve minutes later, Caitlyn Dickerson sent the ball into a crowd in the Tawas box, and Tomko gathered the ball between a trio of defenders and beat the goalkeeper low from 12 yards out.

The game’s final goal came in the 68 th minute when Natalie Schmidt played a ball into the box and it deflected into the net off of a Tawas player for an own goal.

The Kings outshot Tawas 21-6 and had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal. CBA starting goalkeeper Emma Schmidt had three saves, while Hailey Lewis added a save in the shutout.

With all but one graduated senior, defender Caroline Holdeman, back from last year’s first-ever district championship team, Reece said the bar is set high for his Kings this season.

“The goal is to be right back where we were last year. The one senior we did lose was a big one, but we’ve made some adjustments in the back, and we have some solid senior players on defense who are working together, and I think we’re going to develop a pretty strong defense even with that loss,” Reece said.

“My goal is to get back (to regionals). The district lines have changed, so we have some different teams (in our district this year). There are some tough teams from the Saginaw area that we will be facing in districts, so this is really preparation for that,” he added. “I think we have a good chance at a run in districts. We just need to keep growing each and every game and see what we can do.”