ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

CBA girls win big over Tawas, hoping to make another run

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WksQ6_0f6teu1m00
Calvary Baptist Academy's Ila Tomko dribbles down the field during a game against Tawas Monday, April 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Academy. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

It took a little while for Calvary Baptist Academy’s girls’ soccer team to get going Monday. Once the Kings tasted blood, though, there was no letting up.

Freshman Ila Tomko had three goals and an assist to lead CBA to a 6-0 shutout of visiting Tawas, as the Kings improved to 2-0-1 and dropped the Braves to 1-2-0.

“We settled in and just found better connecting passes (as the game wore on), and the possession picked up toward the middle of the first half,” said Calvary coach Paul Reece. “I was proud of the girls for finding feet (with their passes). That’s key. We found feet, and when we strung four or five passes together, we got a nice goal out of it.

“It’s a matter of getting them to see that those moments of good possession need to become standard throughout the whole game,” he added with a grin.

CBA carried play throughout the match, and, in the 20 th minute, the Kings got on the scoreboard with Tomko’s first goal. Sadie Day made a nice pass to Hannah Schmidt, whose close-range shot caromed off the left post. Tomko was there to punch the rebound into an open net for a 1-0 lead.

In the 34 th minute, the Kings struck again following a free kick in Tawas’s end. Kayla Grabill settled a loose ball and ripped it into the top left corner of the net from 16 yards out to make it 2-0.

Then, only a minute later, Calvary extended to a 3-0 edge when Tomko scored from 15 yards out following a turnover in the Braves’ end. CBA ended up taking that 3-0 lead into the break.

“I feel like the girls kept that aggressive momentum. When we’re up 2-0, our goal is to say, ‘Let’s go after another one,’” Reece noted. “And once you put the third one in, you’re in a very commanding position.”

Calvary kept the pressure on as the second half began. In the 46 th minute, Tomko passed the ball to Peyton Laughner, who fired a high, hard shot into the top of the net from 30 yards out for a 4-0 advantage. Twelve minutes later, Caitlyn Dickerson sent the ball into a crowd in the Tawas box, and Tomko gathered the ball between a trio of defenders and beat the goalkeeper low from 12 yards out.

The game’s final goal came in the 68 th minute when Natalie Schmidt played a ball into the box and it deflected into the net off of a Tawas player for an own goal.

The Kings outshot Tawas 21-6 and had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal. CBA starting goalkeeper Emma Schmidt had three saves, while Hailey Lewis added a save in the shutout.

With all but one graduated senior, defender Caroline Holdeman, back from last year’s first-ever district championship team, Reece said the bar is set high for his Kings this season.

“The goal is to be right back where we were last year. The one senior we did lose was a big one, but we’ve made some adjustments in the back, and we have some solid senior players on defense who are working together, and I think we’re going to develop a pretty strong defense even with that loss,” Reece said.

“My goal is to get back (to regionals). The district lines have changed, so we have some different teams (in our district this year). There are some tough teams from the Saginaw area that we will be facing in districts, so this is really preparation for that,” he added. “I think we have a good chance at a run in districts. We just need to keep growing each and every game and see what we can do.”

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Comeback kids: Chargers rally from big deficit, sweep TCW in season opener

Dow High's baseball team may be chock full of new faces, but on Tuesday the Chargers showed the composure and determination of seasoned veterans. Falling behind Traverse City West early in game one of its season opener, Dow stormed back from deficits of 5-0 and 7-1 to win the opener 10-8, then went on to take the nightcap 4-1 in a contest shortened to four innings due to darkness.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Education
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Midland Daily News

Prep Roundup: Chemics sweep TCC in softball

Midland High opened its softball season with a 12-5, 7-3 sweep of visiting Traverse City Central on Saturday. Rachel Mecca earned the complete-game win in game one, allowing nine hits. Morgan Williams had three hits, including a home run, for the Chemics, while Kiara Kiely, Emersen Hoon, Kiley Haring, and Grace Schloop each added two hits.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Local figure skaters win state championships

The Midland Area high school figure skating team's B squad and C squad competed recently at the state finals in Brighton after both won district championships in March. Midland Area's C team finished third out of 13 teams at the state meet, while the B team tied for fifth out of 12 teams.
MIDLAND, MI
Panama City News Herald

PREP ROUNDUP: Clark, Marlins blank Blountstown 10-0

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bre Clark struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit in five innings as the Arnold softball team shut out Blountstown 10-0 on Monday night. Malena Bearden led the Marlins (14-2) offensively with two doubles and four RBI, while Lily Cobb was 3 for 3 with two runs, two stolen bases, and an RBI. Kaylie Mellies also went 2 for 3 with a run. Clark also added a double, a run, and an RBI.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
Midland Daily News

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

OAK Irvin (L) 1 1 0-1 6.75 0-0 0.00 0-1 6.75 0-1 TB Rasmussen (R) 1:10p 1 1 0-0 4.50 0-0 4.50 0-0 0.00 1-0 LAST APPEARANCE 2021 VS. OPP. CAR BULLPEN VS. OPPONENT. 4-9 at PHI L 5.1 7 4 0-2 12.0 3.75 0-2 2.2 0 0.00 0-0-0 4-9...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Reece
Midland Daily News

Mr. Hockey: Dow's VanSumeren named top player in state

Dow High senior Billy VanSumeren helped his hockey team make some history last month when the Chargers claimed a first-ever state championship by a Saginaw Valley League team. More recently, he made a little more history all his own - becoming the first player from Midland ever to be named "Mr. Hockey" by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
805
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy