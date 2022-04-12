Would You Surrender Your Phone for a Three-Day Music Festival?

Welcome the return of festival season - Coachella, Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud, Roots Picnic, The Governor's Ball, The 2022 ESSENCE Fest and more. It’s been two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our lives have been affected by it in several ways. One of which was hit hardest is the attendance of large-scale music festivals. Social distancing has become paramount in these unprecedented times, so concerts, live shows, and many of your favorite indoor and outdoor events had to pivot in order to adapt to the new normal.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 DAYS AGO