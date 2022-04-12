ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would You Surrender Your Phone for a Three-Day Music Festival?

By Bonnie Stiernberg, @aahrealbonsters
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve attended concerts, stand-up comedy sets or other performances where artists may be sensitive to fans recording their material, you’ve probably been forced to stash your phone in a Yondr pouch at some point. The magnetic locked pouches are used to enforce no-smartphone policies at live gigs, but while stowing...

Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
CNET

This Acoustic Fabric Could Let You Answer the Phone With Your Shirt

Wearable tech is on its way to extend far beyond Apple Watches and FitBits. Reimagining pants, T-shirts and jackets as having multiple purposes, scientists have invented an "acoustic fabric" that can detect and produce sound. Potentially, clothes made of this material could continuously monitor our heart or respiratory rate in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrillist

Support Ukrainian Artists at a 3-Day NYC Music Festival This Weekend

Kaufman Music Center, located on New York City's Upper West Side, is hosting a three-day festival this weekend with all proceeds and collected donations going to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival will center around the theme of landscape, and will feature Ukrainian artists exploring their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Most Festival-Friendly Phone Lanyards for Your Next Concert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re racing through an airport or at a festival, having the best cell phone lanyard can help you always keep track of your device, while also making sure you always have access to it. Here’s everything you need to know about buying the best crossbody pick for your device.
LIFESTYLE
US105

US105 Has Your Free Tickets for The Outlaw Music Festival

US105 has your chance to win tickets to one of the summer's biggest shows. US105 welcomes the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and special guests Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett, and Allison Russell. The show date is July 2, 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas....
DALLAS, TX
NME

SXSW 2022: the most exciting artists we caught at the returning Austin festival

After two years away, the return of SXSW was certainly cause for celebration. The multi-discipline festival’s new music showcase is a key date in the calendar of every up-and-coming artist, and the Austin, Texas event’s in-person return this year (2021 was held online) showed another encouraging sign that nature – or the live music industry – is beginning to heal, following the pandemic-enforced shutdown of the past two years.
FESTIVAL
The Guardian

All I Can Say review – Shannon Hoon’s kaleidoscopic images of pre-internet fame

In 1995 musician Shannon Hoon died of an accidental cocaine overdose, leaving behind (like Kurt Cobain) a partner and infant daughter. But this collaged video diary, assembled from the camcorder archives Hoon shot between 1990 and his death as he rose to fame as lead singer of alt-rockers Blind Melon, is – cheeringly – not a grim trawl through the gutter of excess. Rather, it’s a quizzical time capsule of pre-internet fame from the perspective of a troubled but capable young man who knew his way around a camera.
INTERNET
komando.com

Review: Smarter Keurig lets you brew coffee from your phone

For many of us, that morning cup of coffee is necessary to start the day on the right track. It’s usually more than a couple of cups for me, but I could rarely get through a whole pot when I used to own a traditional brewer. So for well...
LIFESTYLE
Ars Technica

An old music industry scheme, revived for the Spotify era

Benn Jordan was flattered when he scanned his inbox. Jordan is a musician who records and performs under various pseudonyms, most famously as The Flashbulb. His music is best described as electronica with occasional hints of modern jazz, and while he has become pretty successful, he hasn’t headlined any big festivals yet. So when a fawning email from a New York Times reporter arrived, he took note.
MUSIC
Billboard

Sony Music Publishing Commits $100,000 to Songwriters Org The 100 Percenters

Sony Music Publishing is donating $100,000 to The 100 Percenters, a 250-member organization that advocates for music creatives with a focus on BIPOC and marginalized songwriters, composers and producers, it was announced Tuesday (April 12). The money will help provide financial relief through the organization’s Songwriter Stimulus Program and its Emergency Fund, both slated to launch later this year, as well as other efforts.
LOTTERY
NME

Listen to Jamie xx’s anthemic new song ‘Let’s Do It Again’

Jamie xx has shared a new single today (April 12) – check out ‘Let’s Do It Again’ below. The track is Jamie xx’s first new music in two years and is described as “the first glimpse of what’s to come over the next year from the London artist and DJ.”
MUSIC
InsideHook

Portrait Stolen in 2014 Napoleon Heist Winds Up on eBay

A 2014 heist at the Briars Homestead in Australia had a very particular target — a host of items related to the life and times of one Napoleon Bonaparte. The history of the Briars is entangled with that of the late French leader; it was the home of one Alexander Balcombe, who met Napoleon when he was a child growing up on St Helena. Dame Mabel Brookes, Balcombe’s granddaughter, went on to establish a collection of items from Napoleon’s life, including a lock of his hair. Then, eight years ago, thieves stole some of it.
ENTERTAINMENT
