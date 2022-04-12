ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noel Fielding to Star as Legendary Highwayman Dick Turpin in New Apple TV+ Series

By Marco Vito Oddo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Fielding is set to star as Dick Turpin in a new untitled comedy series for Apple TV+. The unnamed comedy-adventure series will explore the real-life story of the English highwayman and robber known for his showmanship and charm. Born in 1705, Turpin became part of a gang of...

Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Shining Vale’ Co-Creator, Stars On Their “Genre-Bending” Comedy – Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. Shining Vale co-creator Jeff Astrof said he was looking to squeeze comedy out of the horror genre when he joined stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino for a panel about the Starz series at Deadline’s Contenders TV event Sunday at the Paramount Theatre. “I wanted to do something genre-bending,” Astrof said. “And then Aaron Kaplan said, ‘Sharon Horgan wants to do The Shining, but as a comedy,’ and I was like, ‘That’s incredible.'” Contenders TV — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The resulting horror comedy series centers on a dysfunctional family moving to a small town...
TV SERIES
Kenton Allen
Matthew Justice
Noel Fielding
Dick Turpin
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ debuts first trailer for 'Roar' anthology series

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The upcomingApple TV+ series called "Roar" gets its first trailer showcasing the twisted realities ordinary women must fight through in this eight-episode dark comedy anthology.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mr Robot’ Star Martin Wallström Cast In Aníta Briem’s ‘As Long As We Live’; Swedish Streamer C More Boards Icelandic Drama

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mr Robot actor Martin Wallström has signed on to star opposite Aníta Briem in her Icelandic relationship drama series As Long As We Live, which is going into production after Swedish SVoD service C More boarded the production. Filming will begin this summer after C More did a deal with Sweden-based distributor Eccho Rights to join Icelandic broadcaster Stod 2 and producer Glassriver on the show, which Briem (The Tudors, The Minister) created based on her own personal story. Katrín Björgvinsdóttir, who directed on the latest season of Balthasar Kormakur’s Icelandic crime series Trapped,...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Apple TV+ unveils Sharon Horgan series 'Bad Sisters'

March 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its new series from Sharon Horgan. The streaming service shared an official title and first-look photo for the dark comedy series, Bad Sisters, on Thursday. Bad Sisters is based on the Belgian series Clan, created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch the New ‘Halo’ TV Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Gamers can relive Halo on the small screen when the highly-anticipated science-fiction series debuts Thursday, March 24 exclusively on Paramount+.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Online and at HomeWhere to Watch Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in 'WeCrashed' OnlineWhere to Watch the New 'The Kardashians' Series and Past 'KUWTK' Episodes Online Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the TV...
NFL

