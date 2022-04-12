Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook to Star in Spirit Halloween Film

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO