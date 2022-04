A little more than a month ago, on February 16, the drama of the Felicity Ace began unfolding before our eyes. Images of the nautical vessel smoking started surfacing, and the next day, we got the bad news that over 1,000 Porsches were aboard. In fact, close to 4,000 vehicles were on the ship when it began its descent to the ocean floor, including the last of Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 monsters, the Aventador Ultimae. Tidbits of information on what else was aboard have been periodically reaching our inbox, but now a tracking website called Import Info has revealed the full manifest and we've found that it wasn't only high-end exotica that got a little too wet and salty.

