Monday’s season-opening performance for Watertown High School’s girls golf team just isn’t one that head coach Zach Wevik is going to put a lot of stock in. The Arrows, who returned their entire lineup off a team that finished ninth in the state Class AA tournament last June, shot 375 in the 12-team Harrisburg Invitational at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO