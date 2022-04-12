Police: Man arrested for two burglaries while attempting a third

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man they say was involved in two burglaries at the Uni-Mart in Hazleton, and was arrested while police say he was attempting to commit a third.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, in March, two burglaries occurred at the Uni-Mart in the 200 block of South Church Street.

Investigators say they searched for a suspect described as a Hispanic male wearing a black baseball cap and a lime green bandana after he was observed breaking the main door with a rock and asphalt.

According to the release, around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, an officer observed the suspect approaching the Uni-Mart once again wearing the same cap, bandana, moving his hands to one of his pockets.

Police say the officer approached the suspect and ordered him to raise his hands. Inside the suspect’s pocket, the officer found a large piece of asphalt and a garbage bag.

The suspect was identified as Angel Reynoso-Soto. Police say Reynoso-Soto admitted to them that he committed the two prior burglaries at the Unit-Mart and was attempting for a third at the time of his arrest.

Reynoso-Soto was charged with felony attempted burglary, felony attempted criminal trespass, misdemeanor possession of instruments of crime, and misdemeanor attempted criminal mischief.

