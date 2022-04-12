Student receives life-threatening injuries in middle school stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police say at least two students were stabbed near a high school in Queens on Tuesday and the search continues for the suspect.Witnesses say the stabbings happened in front of a church, directly across from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.It is still unclear if the two teenagers hurt attended the school, but police say they ran inside to get help.Students were on edge leaving John Adams High on Tuesday afternoon, following the stabbings at around 10:30 a.m. on Rockaway Boulevard."It was kind of shocking what happens when we get out. Now...
