Twitch is overhauling its safety tools, improving its reporting process, and adding a new appeals portal. Over the next few weeks, Twitch will slowly roll out improved reporting tools, simplifying the process by which streamers and viewers can report content. The new process includes a search function so users can find the specific reason for their report and a suite of menus for the type of content getting flagged. The updated reporting tools will hit web first, with the mobile rollout happening at an unspecified later date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 DAYS AGO