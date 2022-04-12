ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Newton High lockdown lifted, object identified as ‘splat gun’

By Laura McMillan, Carina Branson
 1 day ago

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Early Tuesday morning, law enforcement received a report of a possible person with a gun at Newton High School (NHS), causing the school to initiate a lockdown. Within a couple of hours, a spokesperson for USD 373 said that the lockdown was over.

Carly Stavola, USD 373 spokesperson, said there was no current threat and that staff and students responded correctly to a potentially serious situation.

“The individual involved with the situation is identified and has been located outside of Newton city limits,” Stavola said. “Counselors are in place for any students feeling stress from the situation. NHS will continue to be monitored by law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post made by the Newton Police Department , officers spoke with the suspect and identified the object as “a splat gun, a battery-powered toy that shoots water beads. The student was moving it from one vehicle to another, never pointed it at anyone, and did not intend to threaten anyone or cause a panic. That being said, the students who reported it did the right thing. Thankfully this was a false alarm and everyone is safe.”

At approximately 9:50 a.m., police were notified of a student in the parking lot with a gun. The school was placed on lock-in while police secured the perimeter and investigated the situation.

Erin McDaniel, director of communications for the City of Newton, said students reported seeing two other students carrying an orange and white object that resembled a gun out of the automotive area to a vehicle in the parking lot. The two students then left in the vehicle.

3 Kansas high schools report security incidents Friday

Shortly after police secured the school, a student reported that there was a shooter inside the building near the library. This was not accurate information at the time, but the school and police treated it as such and enacted the ALICE protocol.

Officers led students away from the perceived threat while the administration located the initial report on surveillance cameras. After identifying the student, police reached out to the administration to ensure that the student and object were secure. As a result, the ALICE alert was lifted.

The administration began enacting their post-crisis protocol where extra counselors and social workers were brought into place for students and staff.

According to a Facebook post made by USD 373 and NHS administration , “The suspicious person was an area-wide student taking courses on the Newton High School campus. We are addressing the matter from a disciplinary perspective with the students involved. The district cannot comment or provide additional information regarding the disciplinary recourse for the students.”

The post also included a link to an article, “Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers.”

“We remain thankful to our law enforcement partners for their swift response and to all students and staff for following protocol. We are once again thankful for how our students responded to this unfortunate incident. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” read USD 373’s Facebook post.

