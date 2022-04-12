ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Influential panel raises doubts on youth suicide screening

By LINDSEY TANNER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFoIS_0f6tabe300
Suicide Screening Kids In this photo provided by the family, Rio Allred, 12, stands with her mother, Nicole Ball, a few minutes after she asked her parents to shave her head in September 2021 at their Elkhart, Ind. home. The suicide of 12-year-old Rio in March 2022, left her close-knit family reeling and wondering if they'd missed any signs. They knew she was bothered by merciless bullying about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. The family complained to school authorities and gave Rio a choice of transferring or home-schooling, but she wanted to stay put, Ball says. "She put on such a brave face. … I never thought it would get to this point." (Nicole Ball via AP) (Nicole Ball)

An influential U.S. group is raising doubts about routine suicide screening for children and teens even as others call for urgent attention to youth mental health.

In draft guidance posted Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said there’s not enough evidence to recommend routinely screening kids who show no obvious signs of being suicidal. The document is open for public comment until May 9, and opposing voices are already weighing in.

Many experts agree with the group’s assessment that more research is urgently needed but argue that there’s no evidence that screening — asking kids if they’ve ever considered or attempted suicide — could cause harm.

“In the meantime, what are you going to do with this mental health crisis? You cannot turn a blind eye,’’ said psychologist Lisa Horowitz of the National Institute of Mental Health.

The task force is an independent group of doctors and other experts that creates guidelines for prevention services in primary care settings, based on an analysis of research. The group's final recommendations often mirror its draft guidance. Insurance coverage decisions are often based on its advice.

The draft guidance pertains to screening in pediatricians' offices and similar settings for kids up to age 18.

In 2020, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for ages 10 to 14, and the third leading cause for ages 15 to 19, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abundant reports suggest kids’ mental health has suffered during the pandemic, with troubling numbers of suicide attempts and increases in depression, anxiety, eating disorders and other signs of distress.

“Certainly, we all share the same concern about wanting to minimize this risk for young people and to intervene effectively so that we can prevent these consequences,’’ said task force member Martha Kubik, a professor of nursing at George Mason University. But she said suicide screening in kids who aren’t obviously troubled could lead to stigma and needless anxiety.

The task force’s draft document recommends anxiety screening for ages 8 to 18, and echoes its previous advice for depression screening starting at age 12. Kubik said depression screening may catch some suicidal kids.

Suicide prevention experts say there’s a common misconception that asking kids about suicide will plant the idea in their minds. They argue that open conversations will reduce suicide stigma and let kids know parents and trusted adults care about their wellbeing.

“This report may actually set the field back,’’ said Dr. Christine Moutier of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Just last month, the foundation and the American Academy of Pediatrics backed suicide screening for ages 12 and up, and for kids aged 8 to 11 when there are concerns.

Last year, the pediatrics group and two others declared children’s health a national emergency worsened by the pandemic. And in January, the government issued updated Affordable Care Act preventive care guidelines that call for universal screening for suicide risk for ages 12 to 21.

The suicide of a 12-year-old Elkhart, Indiana, girl last month left her close-knit family reeling and wondering if they’d missed any signs. Rio Allred was a witty, bright-eyed seventh grader with a wicked laugh who loved books, sketching and video games.

They knew she was bothered by merciless bullying about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. She developed it during the pandemic, shaved her head and only sometimes wore wigs or a hat. The family complained to school authorities and gave Rio a choice of transferring or home-schooling, but she wanted to stay put, said her mom, Nicole Ball.

“She put on such a brave face,” Ball said. “I never thought it would get to this point.”

The family talked openly about tough subjects including suicide, and Ball says Rio had recently gone to a school counselor, worried about one of her friends self-harming.

But Ball says she thinks routine suicide screening by “somebody that’s trained, on the outside looking in,’’ might pick up things kids don’t openly share, or signs that parents overlook.

The family has launched an anti-bullying campaign, and Ball says she’s sure Rio would approve.

“I always said she would change the world,’’ she said. “I hate that it’s this way.”

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner: @LindseyTanner

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Screening for anxiety and depression may be useful for kids as young as 12

Routine screening for anxiety and depression may be useful for older children and teenagers, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said Tuesday. But despite a growing mental health crisis among children of all ages, the group said it could not find enough scientific evidence to support regular screening for anxiety among children younger than 8 years old or screening for depression in kids under 12.
KIDS
Axios

Task force recommends against routine suicide screening for kids

A federal task force on Tuesday recommended against routine suicide screening for children and adolescents, saying more research is needed to assess if it could be harmful. Why it matters: Suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10–14 in 2020, according to the CDC, and studies have shown many youths who take their lives have contact with the health care system not long before their deaths.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Suicide#Attempted Suicide
US News and World Report

Is Ketamine Effective in Treating Depression?

The research is promising, but long-term use efficacy and safety are not well known. Is ketamine an effective treatment for depression?. It can be for some patients, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She's also director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. "Ketamine use should be reserved for truly treatment-resistant patients who failed to respond to two or more antidepressants administered in the optimal dose for at least two to four months," she says.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is separation anxiety disorder in adults?

Separation anxiety is when someone is afraid of being apart from or losing a person or other attachment figure. While many people associate the condition with children, adults can experience the separation anxiety as well. A person may develop extreme anxiety due to the separation, or anticipated separation, from a...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicineNet.com

Can Major Depression Lead to Bipolar Disorder?

Major depression can't lead to bipolar disorder. However, someone with an earlier diagnosis of clinical depression might later be rediagnosed with bipolar disorder. Depression and bipolar disorder are not the same despite sharing some symptoms. Sometimes, depression is a symptom of bipolar disorder. People with bipolar disorder may go through lethargy, feelings of worthlessness, and overwhelmingly low moments.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
WTOP

How to overcome social anxiety

If you’ve ever felt awkward or uncomfortable in a social setting, you’re certainly not alone. It’s common to feel a little out of place when joining a new group or social scene. But if that discomfort becomes a hindrance to branching out and connecting with new people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Research Links Anxiety with Higher Intelligence

Do you experience frequent bouts of anxiety? Research suggests that this might be a sign of higher intelligence. It’s natural to feel anxious from time to time, especially when facing a new or challenging situation: Before a big presentation, upon entering a new social scene, or when starting a new job.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Prescribing for anxiety has increased in those under age 35

Researchers from the University of Bristol have found that there have been increases in incident prescribing of most anti-anxiety medications (called anxiolytics) in recent years, which have been substantial in young adults (aged under 25). This may reflect better detection of anxiety, increasing severity of symptoms, increasing acceptability of medication,...
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

A Win for AI: FDA Approves BioXCel Therapy for Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia

Connecticut-based BioXcel Therapeutics announced a win for artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a sublingual film drug that aims to reduce the occurrence of agitation episodes in patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) is an easy-to-administer, fast-acting drug that has revived a decades-long approval stagnation in the acute treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
136K+
Followers
99K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy