Report: Colts to meet with WKU EDGE DeAngelo Malone

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly meeting with former Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Malone, a fifth-year senior, was named to the All-Conference USA first team three times during his career. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award for C-USA twice in his collegiate career.

Malone also attended the Senior Bowl and was named the MVP of the American team.

Malone likely profiles more as a stand-up outside linebacker in an odd front. In Gus Bradley’s system, he would profile at the LEO position along with Yannick Ngakoue.

Malone measured in at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms at the NFL combine. That arm length, along with his 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and 1.60 10-yard split all check boxes for what the Colts like in their edge rushers.

Malone’s ceiling may be a bit capped due to questionable play strength but we’ve seen speed rushers have successful careers in the right system recently.