ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Colts to meet with WKU EDGE DeAngelo Malone

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De9kJ_0f6taalK00

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly meeting with former Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Malone, a fifth-year senior, was named to the All-Conference USA first team three times during his career. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award for C-USA twice in his collegiate career.

Malone also attended the Senior Bowl and was named the MVP of the American team.

Malone likely profiles more as a stand-up outside linebacker in an odd front. In Gus Bradley’s system, he would profile at the LEO position along with Yannick Ngakoue.

Malone measured in at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms at the NFL combine. That arm length, along with his 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and 1.60 10-yard split all check boxes for what the Colts like in their edge rushers.

Malone’s ceiling may be a bit capped due to questionable play strength but we’ve seen speed rushers have successful careers in the right system recently.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Seattle Seahawks have brought in a quarterback for the 2022 NFL season. But it’s not the one who has been openly asking for the team to sign him. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith for the 2022 season. Smith went 1-2 as a starter in place of an injured Russell Wilson last year. He completed 68-percent of his passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Nfl Combine#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Nfl Network#The All Conference Usa#C Usa#The Senior Bowl#Titans#Texans#Leo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans draft Georgia DE Travon Walker, OT Charles Cross in latest CBS Sports mock

The Houston Texans have a variety of ways they can go with their twin first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Houston could take a dynamic defensive back and a receiver with their Round 1, Nos. 3 and 13 selections. They could also take such a defensive back along with an edge rusher. They could go full offense with an offensive lineman at No. 3 overall and then a wideout at No. 13.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

International prospect Nikola Jovic to enter 2022 NBA draft

Projected first-round pick Nikola Jovic has filed the necessary paperwork to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, his agent, Misko Raznatovic, told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Jovic, who was born in Serbia, is averaging 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic League. He is shooting 40.6% from the field, including 33.9% from 3-point range, in 26 total games this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kowacie Reeves rescinds transfer portal entry, returns to Florida

After entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Florida basketball’s freshman guard Kowacie Reeves has reversed his course and will return to the University of Florida for his sophomore season, as reported in a tweet by Travis Branham of 247Sports on Friday. Florida’s lone 2021 recruit had 48 hours from when he initially submitted his name to change his mind, which apparently happened according to sources.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Brazile is ranked high among transfer to commit

Head coach Eric Musselman has wasted no time filling spots left by several key contributors to the success of the 2021-22 season by signing four players from the Transfer Portal, in addition to five of the best high school players from around the nation. One of those transfers is among the nation’s best, says 247sports. Trevon Brazile, who transferred to Arkansas from Missouri following his freshman season on March 30, is ranked No. 2 of the Top 10 best players to commit (so far) list from 247sports. In the piece written by Eric Bossi, Brazile is described as a player that was relatively...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 16 playoff breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews four of the NBA’s four-game playoff betting slate Saturday, April 16. Saturday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate:. Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies. Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors. Toronto...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy