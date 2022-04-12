ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Ky. spring breaker arrested in Fla. on gun, drug charges

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vl2Oh_0f6taOMi00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – An 18-year old Kentucky native has been arrested in Florida on gun, alcohol, and drug-related charges.

According to a Facebook post on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida page , one of their deputies noticed an individual dancing with their body completely out of the sunroof of a moving car on April 6 along State Road 30A in Walton County.

The deputy who approached the vehicle reportedly smelled marijuana and noticed two of the passengers appeared to be intoxicated. Upon questioning, the individuals denied having alcohol or weapons in the vehicle, despite having an empty bottle of Fireball in plain sight.

Laurel County man behind bars after allegedly firing weapon from car

When asked about a backpack within the vehicle, deputies said 18-year-old Aaron James Taylor, who is from Taylorsville, Kentucky, told deputies, “I’m f—ed”.

Upon searching the vehicle, officials reportedly located:

  • 11 mini bottles of Fireball
  • Two Milke’s Hard Black Cherry lemonades
  • <20 grams of marijuana
  • .45 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with a live round in the chamber
  • Magazine incorrectly loaded with five .45 caliber bullets
  • Three loose .45 caliber rounds in the backpack
Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Taylor was arrested on charges of possession of alcohol under 21, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted about this case on their Facebook page as part of their crackdown on spring-break-related crimes in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 9

Smitty23
1d ago

accident waiting to happen, live round in chamber and a unproperly loaded magazine, so much for gun safety.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Taylorsville, KY
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WALB 10

Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Florida men were arrested in connection to a traffic stop turned drug bust, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Joseph Costa, 31, and Robert Munoz, 27, were stopped in a Kia Sportage for speeding on I-75. “During...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Fla#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WKBN

Ohio drug sweep results in multiple arrests

Sheriff David Thoroughman with the Scioto County Sheriff's Office announced the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force made multiple drug-related arrests in three separate incidents between January and March.
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy