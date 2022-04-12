Ky. spring breaker arrested in Fla. on gun, drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – An 18-year old Kentucky native has been arrested in Florida on gun, alcohol, and drug-related charges.

According to a Facebook post on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Florida page , one of their deputies noticed an individual dancing with their body completely out of the sunroof of a moving car on April 6 along State Road 30A in Walton County.

The deputy who approached the vehicle reportedly smelled marijuana and noticed two of the passengers appeared to be intoxicated. Upon questioning, the individuals denied having alcohol or weapons in the vehicle, despite having an empty bottle of Fireball in plain sight.

When asked about a backpack within the vehicle, deputies said 18-year-old Aaron James Taylor, who is from Taylorsville, Kentucky, told deputies, “I’m f—ed”.

Upon searching the vehicle, officials reportedly located:

11 mini bottles of Fireball

Two Milke’s Hard Black Cherry lemonades

<20 grams of marijuana

.45 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with a live round in the chamber

Magazine incorrectly loaded with five .45 caliber bullets

Three loose .45 caliber rounds in the backpack

Taylor was arrested on charges of possession of alcohol under 21, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted about this case on their Facebook page as part of their crackdown on spring-break-related crimes in the area.

