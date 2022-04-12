ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts to sign ST Brandon King: 6 things to know

By Kevin Hickey
 1 day ago
The Indianapolis Colts made another subtle move Tuesday by agreeing to sign former New England Patriots special teamer Brandon King.

While this may not be the type of flashy move fans have been wanting in recent weeks, King will provide production in a very specific role for the Colts in an underrated phase of the game.

Nothing is official until the team announces it, but here are six things to know about King:

1

Auburn product

A native of Alabaster, Ala., King initially started his collegiate career at Highland College (JUCO). In 2012, he initially committed to transfer to South Alabama. However, he changed his mind on National Signing Day and announced he was going to Auburn.

King played his final two seasons at Aurbun working mostly on special teams. He didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL combine but performed all of the drills at Auburn’s pro day.

2

A strong athlete

While King didn’t go to the combine during the 2015 offseason, all 32 teams got a look at his athleticism during Auburn’s pro day.

He measured in at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds while running a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. He also posted strong numbers in the vertical (38″) and broad jump (10’06”).

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

3

Undrafted in 2015

King didn’t get selected during the 2015 NFL draft but wound up signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May. He has played just two snaps on defense with most of his work coming on special teams.

4

Specific role with Indy

King is likely brought in to take the place of linebacker Matthew Adams, who signed with the Chicago Bears last week. King has been a major factor on special teams for the Patriots since they signed him in 2015.

Season Snaps Percentage

2015 267 67%

2016 299 67%

2017 236 65%

2018 281 66%

2019 307 75%

The Colts brought in two safeties this offseason from free agency and there’s a chance they add another in the draft so it’s unlikely King will see any work on defense unless injuries ravage the position again.

5

Missed two seasons due to injury

While the majority of his career has seen King as a reliable player for the Patriots, he did miss two consecutive seasons due to injury.

In 2019, he suffered a torn quad and was placed on the injured reserve list before the start of the regular season. He missed the entire campaign because that transaction took place before roster cuts.

In 2020, he was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and wound up missing the entire season.

However, he returned to his regular role on special teams in 2021 with the Patriots.

6

Ed Block Courage award winner

King was the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award for the Patriots in 2021. The award goes to one player on each team who “best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.”

Suffice it to say, the Colts have brought in another high-character player to the locker room.

