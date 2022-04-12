ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend The Night In This Book Lovers Dream Historic Library In Utica New York

By Kaylin
If you love books and reading, you'll love spending the night in this East Utica Library AirBnB. If you love books and just want to unwind, this East Utica AirBnB has everything you need. According to AirBnB, it only books for $139 a night:. You’ll have plenty to enjoy...

Big Frog 104

Here’s Where to Find All the Little Free Libraries in Utica Rome

Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit movement started in 2009 with over 125,000 locations worldwide. It's a free "take a book, return a book" honor system book exchange. They're usually in colorful streetside cabinets the size of a large birdhouse. It's a unique way for people to share their favorite books with their community.
UTICA, NY
