This sounds like easy fun: Submit your guess on when you think the drum will fall into the ice and stop the watches that are attached to it. Neat, right?. Will it be as early as sometime in April, or as late as late as Memorial Day Weekend? That's the beauty of the Lake Dillon Ice Melt Contest- you just don't know. The contest dates back at least 36 years, benefitting the Rotary Club of Summit County.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO