South Korean spy film 'Yaksha' premieres in Netflix Top 3

SEOUL, April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean spy action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations ranked No. 3 in the global Netflix charts after its weekend premiere.

The movie, which premiered Saturday, maintained its position Monday, topping the charts in countries such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to Flixpatrol, which tracks streaming data.

The film, which was directed by Na Hyun, entered the Top 10 charts in the United States on Sunday, but fell out of the rankings Monday.

Based in Shenyang, a hotbed for international spies, the movie revolves around a ruthless leader from South Korea's espionage agency.

Nicknamed after a human-devouring spirit called yaksha, the leader takes up a dangerous mission, resulting in a deadly war between spies.

"There have been so many Hollywood spy films. But we haven't watched many well-made Asian spy movies," Na said in a recent online press conference. "Hopefully, people will see that an Asian spy film can be very exciting."

Sol Kyung-gu and Park Hae-soo star in the movie. Park was one of the main stars of Squid Game, the megahit thriller that became the most successful Netflix content of all-time.

In the non-movie category of Netflix, South Korean romantic drama Twenty Five Twenty One took the sixth spot, according to Flixpatrol. The show depicts two young people who form a friendship during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.