ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

More charges and additional arrest made in Eunice nursing home identity theft case

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvCdj_0f6tZTQE00

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Additional charges and an additional arrest have been made in the ongoing case of Eunice nursing home identity thefts dating back to 2021.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mamou woman arrested for allegedly stealing money from nursing home resident

Tranessa Compton, 30, of Mamou, was originally arrested in January of this year on multiple counts of credit card fraud and identity theft. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed this morning that she has been arrested again and given additional charges related to another complaint from a Eunice Manor resident. Arrested on April 7, she faces one count of exploitation of persons with infirmities, 112 counts of access device fraud, 57 counts of identity theft, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was set at $22,000.

St. Landry Parish deputies confirmed that these charges are in addition to previous charges Compton faces from her January 31 arrest, including 259 counts of access device fraud, 16 counts of identity theft, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Jonas Wayne Patin, 35, of Mamou, who shares an address with Compton, also faces two counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities, 64 counts of access device fraud, and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $27,500. An arrest warrant for Patin was originally issued Feb. 15. He was also arrested April 7, said Guidroz.

PREVIOUS STORY: Eunice nursing home employee accused of theft

The fraudulent activity allegedly committed by Patin and Compton occurred between Nov. 17 and Dec. 20, 2021. Detectives were first tipped off to the alleged activity on Jan. 3, 2022. On Feb. 22, Guidroz said a second victim came forward after being notified of a past-due balance on a card that should have had no debt.

Guidroz said detectives found the second victim’s card had a total of 44 fraudulent transactions totaling $3,553 and 68 attempted transactions totaling $12,548. Compton also allegedly attempted to open a new line of credit using the victim’s identity but was declined.

As in Compton’s previous arrest, she was allegedly captured on phone recordings identifying herself as the victim and also using the victim’s personal information, including credit card number, date of birth, photo identification card and Social Security number.

“When questioned by detectives on April 7, 2022, Tranessa Compton initially denied any involvement and later replied that she made a ‘mistake.'” said Guidroz.

Guidroz said Compton and Patin were observed on surveillance footage using the credit card that belonged to the Eunice Manor victim, in some cases in the presence of minors. Patin was allegedly responsible for 60 transactions and one attempted transaction totaling $3,609.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Eunice, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Eunice, LA
WTVM

Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on over 200 counts of identity fraud. On March 17, 41-year-old Amanah Childs was served a warrant for multiple charges of identity fraud. Childs used the stolen identities of several individuals to open credit accounts, take out loans, and rack up debt in victim’s names to profit personally.
COLUMBUS, GA
MyArkLaMiss

Two Oak Grove men arrested for fuel theft and other charges

KILBOURNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on March 7, 2022, deputies arrested and booked 26-year-old Tony Hill, of Oak Grove, into the West Carroll Parish Jail. Deputies reported that they charged Hill with three counts of Theft related to three instances of diesel theft from a fuel […]
OAK GROVE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Thefts
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy