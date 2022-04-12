ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans police investigate after man shot to death in car

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Gentilly. According to police, a man was found in the 5000 block of...

www.wdsu.com

KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
Leroy Johnson
WWL

Woman robbed after car stalls on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened after the victim's vehicle broke down on the interstate. It happened on Sunday, on I-510 North at Lake Forest Boulevard. Police say the female victim's vehicle stalled, and the male suspect stopped to offer assistance. After fixing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly robbed the victim at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
