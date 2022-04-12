Phenix City: Road construction and resurfacing project set to begin on April 13
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, the Department of Engineering/Public Works announced the resurfacing of several roads in Phenix City, Alabama.
A contractor working for the city will begin the resurfacing project on April 13, 2022, and will continue until the project is complete.
The resurfacing project will cover the following streets:
- 5th Place
- 6th Ave.
- 6th St.
- 7th Ave.
- 7th St.
- 7th Court
- 8th Ave.
According to a news release from the Department of Engineering/Public Works, traffic control measures will be in place to facilitate a detour route around the resurfacing project.
The department warns of possible traffic delays and recommends citizens adjust travel times accordingly.
The Department of Engineering/Public Works encourages citizens with questions about the project to contact the department at 334-448-2760.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0