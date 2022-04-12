ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City: Road construction and resurfacing project set to begin on April 13

By Simone Gibson
 1 day ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, the Department of Engineering/Public Works announced the resurfacing of several roads in Phenix City, Alabama.

A contractor working for the city will begin the resurfacing project on April 13, 2022, and will continue until the project is complete.

The resurfacing project will cover the following streets:

  • 5th Place
  • 6th Ave.
  • 6th St.
  • 7th Ave.
  • 7th St.
  • 7th Court
  • 8th Ave.

According to a news release from the Department of Engineering/Public Works, traffic control measures will be in place to facilitate a detour route around the resurfacing project.

The department warns of possible traffic delays and recommends citizens adjust travel times accordingly.

The Department of Engineering/Public Works encourages citizens with questions about the project to contact the department at 334-448-2760.

