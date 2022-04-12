ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, NC

Frisco Native American Museum reopens full time on April 12

By Joy Crist
islandfreepress.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center reopens to full-time (6 days a week, Tuesday through Sunday from 10:30 to 5) on April 12, 2022. We’ve had a busy and exciting winter! The Outer Banks Stamp Club has created an amazing...

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
Smoky Mountain News

Museum series to explore Native food tradition

A lecture series focusing on food sovereignty will offer installments through May at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, featuring a lineup of Cherokee innovators, advocates and culture keepers dedicated to preserving indigenous foodways and plant gathering traditions. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Birdtown Community Center, Cherokee Nation...
CHEROKEE, NC
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Roofer ‘over the moon’ after medieval cross sells at auction for £12,400

A gold cross found by a roofer in a muddy field has been sold at auction for £12,400.Jason Willis, 38, from Norwich, found the medieval pendant, which dates from the 11th or 12th Century, a few inches into the ground at Sutton St Edmund in Lincolnshire in April 2019.The father-of-three, who enjoys metal detecting with eight of his friends each Sunday, previously said: “My friends and I have had some good finds over the years, but when I came upon the cross and washed it off, I knew it was something special and by the shining yellow-colour, I knew it...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, NC
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
Washingtonian.com

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”
AGRICULTURE
Jersey Shore Online

Report: No Native American Artifacts At Park

BRICK – The renovation of Cedar Bridge Manor Park could begin as early as this spring since an archaeological survey has been completed and no historical artifacts were found. Permits to proceed with the project were delayed since the .91-acre waterfront park on Manor Drive was located in a...
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Stamps#Hatteras Island#Grand Opening
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
cbs19news

Red Pump Kitchen reopening in April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Red Pump Kitchen on the Downtown Mall will reopen its doors for dinner in April. Since March of 2020, the space at 401 E Main St. in downtown Charlottesville has served as a private event space, hosting weddings, rehearsal dinners for their partner property Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards, corporate events, and cooking classes.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kearney Hub

The G.W. Frank Museum in Kearney reopening Saturday

KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is reopening Saturday with limited public hours. Located at 2010 University Drive on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays until further notice. Museum Director April White hopes to open for additional days in the near future.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Museums
Herald and News

Order now for native plant sales at museum

Sales of native wildflowers, shrubs and trees will be offered twice this spring at the Klamath County Museum. Orders are being taken now for the first sale, which will offer low-cost bare root native tree seedlings and shrubs. Oregon ash, vine maple, and Oregon white oak tree seedlings will be...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
BBC

Yorkshire Museum opens Roman hoard display

A collection of 1,800-year-old Roman bronzes have gone on display at the Yorkshire Museum. The items were found by metal detectorists in a field in North Yorkshire in May 2020. The Ryedale hoard was acquired by the museum, based in York, through the support of the Art Fund and private...
MUSEUMS
WBOC

DuPont Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, April 2

MILFORD, Del.- The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will welcome visitors again when it reopens for the season Saturday, April 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through September on...
MILFORD, DE
The Telegraph

The Nature Institute trails reopen April 1

GODFREY - Trails reopen April 1 at The Nature Institute at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey. TNI has more than five miles of trails, from easy to difficult terrain. Most trails have a dirt tread; there is one half-mile paved trail that features the Hayner Library's StoryWalk. Starting April 1, the public is welcome to hike the property between 7 a.m. and dusk daily. Trail maps are available at the trailhead and bathrooms will be available for use near the lodge. There are also picnic tables scattered around the trailhead and a lodge families welcome to use.
GODFREY, IL
News Radio 710 KEEL

Construction Theme Park? There’s One Only 4 Hours from Shreveport

Planning a family vacation is one of the most stressful things you can do. Sure there have been lots of studies that show planning a vacation can actually be good for your mental health, like this one published last year by National Geographic, but that was for yourself. It's also worth noting that experts were talking specifically about planning a vacation for yourself during the pandemic as a way to keep you from losing it. Imagining yourself relaxing on a beach is a lot different from trying to organize a trip that keeps several very different people happy.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy