John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot Ronald Reagan in 1981, two months after his inauguration as president, in an attempt to impress Jodie Foster, with whom Hinckley was obsessed — has a history with music. He recently took Devo to task over royalties from their 1982 song “I Desire,” which uses passages from a love poem Hinckley wrote to Foster. He’s also been trying to get his own music career off the ground since being granted permission by a court to publicly display his creative works under his own name in 2020. This pursuit has led him to distribute his music through YouTube and, recently, to book a tour.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO