ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Sandlot Movie Party in the Park

cwpd.org
 1 day ago

Are you ready for a spring evening of entertainment? Join us at Yankee Park on Friday, April 22 at 7:00 pm!...

www.cwpd.org

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Movies in the Park is coming back

Movies in the Park is making a comeback this summer, and Bernalillo County wants input on what movies they should show. The county is sharing a survey that also includes a question about food options people would like at the events.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party In The Park#Yankee#Baseball Games#Food Truck#The Sandlot Movie Party
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson pens emotional tribute as she bids farewell to beloved home

Major changes are coming Rebel Wilson's way. The star is reminiscing as she bids farewell to a huge aspect of her life. Following the announcement that she was putting on the market her fabulous Sydney home, the actress just revealed to fans through a series of Instagram Stories that the house has officially sold.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
WSOC Charlotte

Party in the Park returns to Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum’s family-friendly outdoor event series is returning. The second annual Party in the Park series kicks off Sunday at the Mint Museum Randolph, and takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month through November. [ ALSO READ: Dolly,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous’: Seoul Street Developing Suzanne Park Novel As A Movie

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Seoul Street is adapting Suzanne Park’s bestselling novel Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous for the big screen. The Sourcebooks Fire novel follows a Korean-American female social media influencer Sunny, who is shipped off to a digital detox summer camp. While her big summer goals are to make Rafael Kim her boyfriend, hit 100,000 followers and have the best last summer of high school, what’s not on her list is accidentally filming a PG-13 cooking video that goes viral (#browniegate). Extremely not on her list: being shipped off to a digital detox farm camp...
MOVIES
Morning Journal

Lorain County Metro Parks hosts Lego activities through Block Party weekend

The Lorain County Metro Parks is celebrating creativity through its weekend-long Block Party. The Metro Parks has partnered with NeoLUG, North Eastern Ohio Lego User Group, to display a series of intricate Lego displays and host building programs. “This weekend is all things Legos,” said Cultural Arts Programmer Erin Moran....
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Movies in the Park Are Back in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Here’s What’s Playing

The Prescott Park Arts Festival is back with their Monday Night Movies! This outdoor movie series is so summer, and now we know exactly what's playing. With so many events, festivals, and concerts spread out between Wednesday or Thursday into the weekend, it's nice to have these eight, relaxing Monday Night Movie nights to sit by the water in Prescott Park in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
KGET

Pop-up shop in Downtown Bakersfield for Easter weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at the pop-up Bako Market for photos this weekend. It is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena. The pop up market features a wide variety of local vendors, food and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
9&10 News

Pit Spitters Puts a Twist on Community Easter Egg Hunt

Pit Spitters are putting a unique twist to the normal Easter tendencies. The Hop N’ Hunt event is structured like an Easter egg hunt, but with decorative baseballs instead. They will be hidden around Traverse City at different business locations. Each day, clues will be posted to their social media to help people find them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy