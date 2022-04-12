Attorney General Wasden joins Telephone Town Hall Tuesday

Related
Katko to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Taxes
Do you have questions about your taxes? Representative John Katko has announced he will be holding a telephone Town Hall Tuesday at 5:30pm to help with any questions the public may have about filing taxes. The deadline to register is 4:00pm on Monday. “I’m excited to announce an upcoming Telephone...
NBCMontana
Montana attorney general signs on to warning letter for DirecTV
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton -- along with Montana’s AG Austin Knudsen and the AGs of Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina -- sent a letter to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow. They called the company’s decision to not renew its contract with One America...
Ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows booted from North Carolina voter rolls after the state's attorney general launched an investigation into his voter registration
The former North Carolina congressman "lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there" said a spokesman for the state elections board.
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
Former State Attorney General facing DUI charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in handcuffs once again. This time, facing DUI charges after a crash over the weekend in her hometown of Scranton. Police say Kane was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is facing DUI […]
Paradise Valley responds to attorney general investigation
The Town of Paradise Valley has responded to an Arizona Attorney General's investigation into its short-term rental rules. On March 18, Town Attorney Andrew McGuire issued a response to ...
Idaho Falls man sentenced for unlawful possession of firearm
An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of firearm. The post Idaho Falls man sentenced for unlawful possession of firearm appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Idaho Drumline heading to International competition
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Northstar Independent drumline will get the chance to show the world what eastern Idaho is made of. The drumline is made up of 40 musicians and dancers from Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Shelley, Blackfoot, and Boise. All of whom are 21 or younger. Their unique show combines the use of The post East Idaho Drumline heading to International competition appeared first on Local News 8.
Bannock County Sheriff, Humane Society urge dog owners to remain safe on trails
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Bannock Humane Society, is reminding the public to remain vigilant as the weather warms up and more people use area trails for dog-walking. The post Bannock County Sheriff, Humane Society urge dog owners to remain safe on trails appeared first on Local News 8.
The Spectrum: Races for Attorney General, Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Felony homicides, financial crimes, drug cartels, voter fraud and public corruption, all investigated by the Ohio Attorney General, and Ohio voters will decide this year who belongs in that office. Republican Attorney General David Yost is running for reelection, and he will be challenged in the […]
ABC6.com
Central Falls officers to receive attorney general award
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE)- 18 law enforcement officers and deputies from 12 jurisdictions across the country were a part of the Fifth Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing, two of those from the Central Falls Police Department. The award highlights police of various levels for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut Post
CT Attorney General William Tong seeks reelection
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong launched his reelection campaign Thursday. In a short video, Tong, a Democrat from Stamford, promoted his record of going after big corporations, including leading price-fixing litigation against Big Pharma, and investigating the harms posed by social media platforms on youth. Much of his first term...
KWTX
Domestic violence, mental health dominate District Attorney candidate’s town hall
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ways to improve how domestic violence and mental health issues are handled by the McLennan County criminal justice system dominated an initial town hall meeting hosted Tuesday by District Attorney candidate Josh Tetens. Tetens, who soundly defeated one-term McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson in the...
WBKO
6th District Magistrate Town Hall meeting to be held at Chaney’s on Tuesday
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Warren County’s 6th District have come together to host a town hall, giving candidates running for the district’s magistrate position to meet with and answer questions from constituents. “We just wanted one easy, accessible location for our residents to be able...
San Angelo LIVE!
Texas Attorney General Joins Investigation into Puberty Blocking Drugs
AUSTIN –Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to AbbVie Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as part of an investigation to determine whether these manufacturers of puberty-blocking drugs deceptively advertised and promoted hormone blockers for unapproved uses without disclosing the potential risks to children and their parents. The CIDs follow an internal investigation opened in this matter in mid-December 2021, and last month’s release of a related formal Texas Attorney General Opinion.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 61 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Thursday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 61 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Town hall to focus on mental health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services will host I Am “Mental Health” Fair and Town Hall on Saturday, March 26. The event will be held at the Hinds Behavioral Health Services parking lot and conference area from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy free health screenings, […]
Jesse Leigh visibly upset during preliminary hearing
A Pocatello man is in court Tuesday facing charges for killing two people. The post Jesse Leigh visibly upset during preliminary hearing appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello Police warn of dangerous drugs
The Pocatello Police Department recently investigated a case where a local citizen consumed marijuana products that, appears to have been laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and/or amphetamine. The post Pocatello Police warn of dangerous drugs appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8
Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.https://localnews8.com
Comments / 0