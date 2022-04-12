Hear Boris & Thou/Mizmor/Emma Ruth Rundle’s Contributions To Sacred Bones’ 15th Anniversary Compilation

“Europeans decided what Blackness was.” That’s something that billy woods told The FADER in maybe the only interview that woods has done behind his new album Aethiopes. In the context of the interview, that’s less a thesis statement and more a tossed-off observation, but it’s still a useful way for looking into Aethiopes, one more stunning piece of rap music from a career full of them. Over the course of his career, billy woods has found hundreds of sidelong, oblique ways to look at a bloodthirsty, hostile reality. His music is full of apocalyptic imagery, late-capitalist inhumanity, and visceral reminders from centuries upon centuries of white colonialism. Aethiopes, an album named after an archaic European term for Africans, digs deep into the many ways that history informs the way people live their lives in the here-and-now, and it’s rich and layered enough to leave your head spinning.
