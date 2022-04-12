ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hear Boris & Thou/Mizmor/Emma Ruth Rundle’s Contributions To Sacred Bones’ 15th Anniversary Compilation

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Sacred Bones is releasing a 15th anniversary compilation featuring some artists from the label’s roster covering one another. We’ve already heard contributions...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pink Floyd Releasing First New Song In 28 Years To Benefit Ukraine

A new Pink Floyd song will be out at midnight tonight. As The Guardian reports, “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” was inspired by a video of Andriy Khlyvnyuk, singer for the Ukrainian band BoomBox, singing the century-old Ukrainian protest song “Oh, The Red Viburnum In The Meadow” in military fatigues outside St. Sofia Cathedral in Kyiv. Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour, who teamed with BoomBox for a 2015 performance in London benefitting Belarus Free Theatre, was inspired. He ended up sampling the recording of Khlyvnyuk, turning it into the first new Pink Floyd track in 28 years.
WORLD
Stereogum

Tom Waits Gives Rare Live Performance At Star-Studded Hal Willner Tribute In Brooklyn

Last night, a bunch of musicians honored the late Hal Willner at a private event in New York City, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Willner, who passed away in early 2020, was Saturday Night Live‘s longtime sketch music producer and was behind a ton of star-studded tribute events and compilations — the most recent was I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which was released posthumously last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Father John Misty Day...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marissa Nadler
Person
Wanda Jackson
Person
Zola Jesus
Person
Jesus
Person
Jim Jarmusch
Person
Emma Ruth Rundle
Stereogum

Stream Syd’s Lovely New Album Broken Hearts Club

It’s been five years since Syd, formerly of Odd Future and still of the Internet, released her debut album Fin. Today, she’s finally followed that LP with her new one Broken Hearts Club. Syd co-wrote and co-produced every song on the album, and she’s said that it charts a relationship from its euphoric beginning to its sad end. The new album features appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye, but its focus is always on Syd’s own soft, laconic murmur of a voice. The album’s sound is lush and pillowy, and on first listen, it feels like the best neo-soul record I’ve heard in a long time.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

Camila Cabello was the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, right after the release of the former Fifth Harmony member’s third solo album Familia. She performed two tracks from that album, “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” Cabello brought along the latter’s featured guest WILLOW, which marks Willow Smith’s SNL debut appearance. (And, yes, the show made fun of her dad Will during the Weekend Update segment for his Oscars controversy.) Watch the performances below.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Bones#Sq Rl
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Jack White Got Engaged And Married Onstage At His Detroit Tour Opener

Jack White is a married man now. Celebrating the release of his album Fear Of The Dawn, White did a homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, where he proposed to his girlfriend, Black Belles singer/songwriter Olivia Jean, and then proceeded to tie the knot onstage in a ceremony officiated by Third Man co-founder Ben Swank.
DETROIT, MI
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

We Unleashed Our Father John Misty, Wet Leg, & Jack White Takes On The New Callin Me Maybe

This New Music Friday is a big one. Among the many, many noteworthy new releases are albums from the beloved yet polarizing trio of Father John Misty, Wet Leg, and Jack White. After publishing our reviews of all three, Ryan Leas and I hopped on Callin to further expound on them in this week’s Callin Me Maybe. We also took some FJM-centric listener calls, including a report from his London release show and a question about how his new Chloë And The Next 20th Century compares to Lorde’s forgettable Solar Power. Listen to the episode here.
MUSIC
Kerrang

EP review: Emma Ruth Rundle – Orpheus Looking Back

Emma Ruth Rundle’s 2021 album Engine Of Hell carried an enormous emotional weight. So much so that a further EP is required to convey the full spectrum of feeling therein. Orpheus Looking Back does just that: a collection of three songs that didn’t make the cut for Engine Of Hell, but are still poignant enough in their own right to merit being shared with the world.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out Getting 25th Anniversary Tribute Featuring St. Vincent, Low, Wilco, & More

Twenty-five years ago today, Sleater-Kinney released their instant-classic third album Dig Me Out — “the one where everything absolutely clicked, where they rode some astral wave and burned their name into the history of American underground rock,” as our Tom Breihan once wrote in a retrospective. To celebrate the quarter-century mark, the band has announced a new Dig Me Out tribute album featuring covers by “some of our closest friends and admired artists.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Grace Ives – “Lullaby”

Grace Ives, an alum of the Best New Bands class of 2019, is following up her breakout 2nd with a new album called Janky Star, which she co-produced with Justin Raisen. Last month, she previewed it with “Loose,” and now she’s back with “Lullaby,” a sticky-sweet song about finding comfort in familiarity. “I watch that movie ten times a day/ I can recite it, you press replay,” she sings in the chorus. Watch a video for it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

All Things Go Fest Announces Lorde, Mitski, Lucy Dacus, & More For 2022

The DMV-area music festival All Things Go has revealed its 2022 lineup. Lorde will headline the one-day event, and there will also be performances by Mitski, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Bleachers, King Princess, Bartees Strange, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, MICHELLE, and more. All Things Go will take place on October...
MUSIC
Stereogum

billy woods & Preservation’s New Album Is A Disorienting Masterwork

“Europeans decided what Blackness was.” That’s something that billy woods told The FADER in maybe the only interview that woods has done behind his new album Aethiopes. In the context of the interview, that’s less a thesis statement and more a tossed-off observation, but it’s still a useful way for looking into Aethiopes, one more stunning piece of rap music from a career full of them. Over the course of his career, billy woods has found hundreds of sidelong, oblique ways to look at a bloodthirsty, hostile reality. His music is full of apocalyptic imagery, late-capitalist inhumanity, and visceral reminders from centuries upon centuries of white colonialism. Aethiopes, an album named after an archaic European term for Africans, digs deep into the many ways that history informs the way people live their lives in the here-and-now, and it’s rich and layered enough to leave your head spinning.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy