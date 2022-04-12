Two brothers died in crash on Bob Wade Lane

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency officials confirm two brothers were killed and a third was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Bob Wade Lane on Monday.

The Madison County Coroner confirmed a 16-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother were killed in the crash.

Huntsville Police investigators believe the driver went off the road, lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility box, which caused the vehicle to flip.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say the child is expected to be okay.

Huntsville City Schools officials confirmed the 16-year-old was a basketball player at Lee High School.

The crash happened near Mt Lebanon Road around 6:06 p.m.

Editor’s Note: News 19 was originally told that one of the crash victims was estimated to be an adult by HEMSI officials. That has been corrected.

