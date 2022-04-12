ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Two brothers died in crash on Bob Wade Lane

By Jess Grotjahn
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMmx5_0f6tXQqT00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency officials confirm two brothers were killed and a third was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Bob Wade Lane on Monday.

The Madison County Coroner confirmed a 16-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother were killed in the crash.

Huntsville Police investigators believe the driver went off the road, lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility box, which caused the vehicle to flip.

Huntsville teacher arrested for DUI in south Alabama

A 12-year-old boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say the child is expected to be okay.

Huntsville City Schools officials confirmed the 16-year-old was a basketball player at Lee High School.

The crash happened near Mt Lebanon Road around 6:06 p.m.

Editor’s Note: News 19 was originally told that one of the crash victims was estimated to be an adult by HEMSI officials. That has been corrected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Madison County, AL
Accidents
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
11Alive

'My son's head was just gushing blood' | Father says lemurs attacked son at Georgia petting zoo

BOGART, Ga. — A toddler ended up in the hospital after his parents said he was attacked by lemurs at a petting zoo in Bogart, Georgia Saturday. "He’s got head injuries on the back of his head, scratches on his neck, and a scratch, a laceration under his eye," his father Ronnie Carroll said, as he shared photos of his 17-month-old son, Lawrence’s injuries after visiting the Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. "I just assumed my son was going to pet goats and things like that."
BOGART, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Lebanon#Huntsville City Schools#Traffic Accident#Whnt#Lee High School#Hemsi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy