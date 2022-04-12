ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Parkersburg business students earn Global Top 100 ranking in competition

By West Virginia University at Parkersburg
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
Parkersburg, (W.Va.)– WVU Parkersburg business students in the Business Policy capstone course have earned Global Top 100 rankings in the Business Strategy Game (BSG), a worldwide marketplace competition.

The BSG is an online exercise where classrooms across the country run a company in a head-to-head competition. Like the real world, the companies compete in a global market arena, selling goods, analyzing revenue-cost-profit economics, assessing stock market prices and more.

“There are several lessons that can be learned from playing this game over the weeks,” said WVU Parkesburg student James White. “I learned a lot about projecting demand and predicting what the competition might do. However, the best thing I learned is how to adapt.”

White is pursuing an Associate of Science in Business Administration with the goal of continuing his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus in Accounting and Financial Management.

He is also the manager of his class’ company. The team is comprised of Jason Bechtle, Justine Smith, Rachel Snyder, Kailynn Taylor and Victoria Walls.

Companies are measured on four performance variables every week – Overall Score, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Equity (ROE), and stock price. Currently, there are 45,366 students from 442 colleges and universities in 46 countries participating.

WVU Parkersburg students have earned a Global Top 100 ranking for their company’s BSG performance five weeks in a row. In addition, the company received 26th for best Overall Score, 8th for best EPS, 44th for best ROE and 7th for best Stock Price.

“I am so proud of our students and their excellent performance in the competition,” said Jeff Holland, WVU Parkersburg Business, Accounting and Public Service dean. “Their rankings reflect the quality instruction they have received at the college, and it shows they can apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios.”

For more information on WVU Parkersburg’s Business, Accounting and Public Service degree programs, visit wvup.edu/BAPS.

Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
Daily Athenaeum

WVU ranked best college in West Virginia

West Virginia University was named the best college in West Virginia on a list published by Stacker, a data journalism site. The list, featuring WVU as the top college in the state, was created using previous rankings published by Niche, a website that examines and ranks schools nationally. Niche ranks...
MORGANTOWN, WV
New Britain Herald

Several Newington High School students place in top tiers of leadership conference competition, advance to internationals

NEWINGTON – All 26 Newington High School students who competed in Connecticut’s 2022 HOSA Spring Leadership Conference placed in the top tiers, earning spots in the international competition this summer. HOSA-Future Health Professionals (formerly Health Occupations Students of America) is hosting its International Leadership Conference (ILC) in Nashville,...
NEWINGTON, CT
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
