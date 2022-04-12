ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

WV Receives $341,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grants

By The West Viginia Dept. Of Agriculture
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flPlb_0f6tXGGR00

CHARLESTON, (W.Va.) – Eight West Virginia projects will share in $341,018.74 of federal funding under the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) H.R. 133 Stimulus funding. These projects were chosen from nine West Virginia organizations, agencies and institutions who requested a total of $355,057.65 for this fiscal year. Recipients must use the federal funding to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia. Grant recipients have two years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects.

“We are thankful for the additional dollars the federal government allocated through this stimulus package. All these projects will have a tremendous impact on advancing West Virginia’s agricultural industries,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Given the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and rising energy prices, it is vital we develop local food systems to protect and feed our citizens.”

The Special Crop Block Grant FY 21 H.R. 133 Stimulus awards are as follows:

· Spotted Horse Farm (statewide)- $59,713:

· “Hops: Growing the Demand Through Cooperative Engagement”

· Jefferson G.A.P. Coalition, Inc. (Eastern Panhandle)-$52,890:

· “Bushel and Peck Curbside Program”

· Wonder Valley Farm LLC (Central & Southern WV) – $71,396.65:

· “High-Density Orchard Systems: Enhancing Education and Production Networks in Central & Southern West Virginia”

· Frostmore Farm Inc. (Pocahontas County)- $48,414:

· “Post-COVID Expansion of Availability and Access to U-Pick Specialty Crops at Frostmore Farm”

· Country Road Berries (Kanawha & Roane Counties)- $6,000:

· “Strawberry Farm Ramp Back Up to Pre-COVID Production”

· Blue Mountain Farm (Berkeley County)- $23,467:

· “Blue Mountain Farm Wash Station & Refrigerated Storage Proposal”

· Shepherd University (Jefferson County)- $51,902:

· “Enhancing Production in an Aquaponics System with Spectrum Controlled LED Lights”

· West Virginia University Research Corporation (Statewide)- $27, 236.09:

· “Whole-Farm Education for Direct Marketers and Agritourism Operators to Better Manage Market Disruptions”

Since these funds were distributed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, each project was required to show how they were impacted by the pandemic, as well show the ability to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and address local, regional and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers. The USDA awarded $97 million to 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

The post WV Receives $341,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grants appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

IDOA looking at expanding the specialty crop industry

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) plans to distribute more than $586,000 over three years, says a press release from Illinois. The reason for this is because Illinois wants to make more fresh, locally-grown produce available and to boost the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crop industry, Illinois says. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Connecting Vets

VA halts dismissals from caregiver program

Originally for post-9/11 veterans and their caregivers, Congress mandated that the program be expanded to cover Vietnam and earlier era veterans by late last year. By October, it is mandated to include seriously injured combat veterans of all eras.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Leonhardt
YourErie

City of Erie receives grant for Afghan immigrants

The City of Erie is receiving a new $100,000 grant to support the city’s mission to welcome Afghan refugees. One local agency, formerly known as the International Institute and now called the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, will receive some of this funding. “The money is meant to broaden volunteer bases and provide support […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Follansbee Waste Water Plant receives $10M grant

FOLLANSBEE W.Va. (WTRF) Some good news for Follansbee! They are getting a $10 Million dollar grant for their water waste plant. City officials have been working diligently to get the funding for this project and are thrilled to start it. Mayor David Velegol says the need for these upgrades are huge especially after the news […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. EDA receives $50K grant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Economic Development Authority is receiving a $50,000 grant. It’s a “Cooperative Competes” grant awarded by Cooperative Energy and Dixie Electric Power Association. The funds will be used to finish construction at the Interstate 59 South Industrial Site in Ellisville....
JONES COUNTY, MS
MyChesCo

$2.6 Billion Awarded to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week announced over $2.6 billion in FY 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for roughly 7,000 local homeless housing and service programs across the United States. The awards, announced by Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in Houston, Texas, will provide funding to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Grants#West Virginia University#Crops#Stimulus#Horse Farm#Wonder Valley Farm Llc#Central Southern Wv#High Density Orchard
Times Leader

Greater WV Chamber announces Spark grant recipients

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that eight local businesses have been awarded grants funded by the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program. D.O. Restaurant, Do it Now Center, Lois Anne Photography, MCR Productions, New Food Solutions, Next Step Home...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
beckershospitalreview.com

Pharmacists voice concern over end of vaccine coverage for uninsured

As HHS' Covid-19 Uninsured Program runs low on funds, it will no longer reimburse pharmacies for COVID-19 vaccines and tests, according to a March 23 report from Bloomberg Law. Providers — including pharmacists, primary care physicians and hospitals — received notice of the change after Congress passed a $1.5 trillion...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

8 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Trinity Health (Boise, Idaho) is. a post-acute manager. 2. Vidant Health (Washington, N.C.) is. a post-acute...
HEALTH SERVICES
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy