Local NYC schools are sheltering in place after mass shooting at Brooklyn subway

Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a shooting at a New York City subway station on April 12, 2022. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Local schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn subway.

"We have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place," New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said.

The gunman remains at large as NYPD launched a manhunt.

Local schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn subway in New York City, leaving more than a dozen wounded, officials said.

The shooting suspect remains at large and the NYPD has launched a manhunt for him after the 8:30 a.m. rush hour incident at the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park section of the borough.

"Following the incident this morning in Sunset Park, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students we have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place," New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement.

"We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities," Banks said. "We will share updates as they become available. My thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy."

Ten people were shot and 16 people in total were injured in the incident, an FDNY official said at a press briefing.

Moments before the gunman opened fire on board a Manhattan-bound N train as it pulled into the station at 36th Street, he put on a gas mask, "took a canister out of his bag and opened it," causing the train to fill with smoke, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.

"He then opened fire striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," said Sewell.

The shooter fled the scene after the incident.

"We are using every available officer to look for the suspect," a police source told Insider, adding, "The NYPD won't stop until he is in custody."