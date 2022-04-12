Judge lays out next steps for teen accused of teacher attack

16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia faces more than a dozen felony charges . He stood in front of a judge for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The defense attorney representing the Eldorado High School student accused of sexually assaulting and then trying to kill his teacher says a competency evaluation is underway for the teenager.

Garcia has been set up for a competency hearing and Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, says results will be given to the judge before his competency hearing on May 6 at 8:30 am.

Bail for Garcia is set at $500,000. If he does post bail, Wolfson says Garcia will be under electric monitoring and there must be no contact with the victim.

Wolfson tells 13 Action News the charges against the teen have gone up to 15 from six last week. Some of the charges include kidnapping, sexual assault, attempted murder using a charging cord and attempted murder using a pair of scissors.

"It's our job to seek justice and we plan to do it," said Wolfson.

He says although the defendant is 16 years old he will be charged as an adult. Nevada law says if a person is charged with certain crimes, such as attempted murder, then it automatically goes to adult court, Wolfson explains.

Police say Garcia entered his teacher's classroom to talk about grades on Thursday before he got violent, punching and choking the teacher until she lost consciousness. A school employee found her in her classroom after the attack.

Martinez Garcia was arrested about a mile away from Eldorado High School and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

