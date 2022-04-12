ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Judge lays out next steps for teen accused of teacher attack

By Alyssa Bethencourt
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HacDB_0f6tWz5300

16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia faces more than a dozen felony charges . He stood in front of a judge for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The defense attorney representing the Eldorado High School student accused of sexually assaulting and then trying to kill his teacher says a competency evaluation is underway for the teenager.

Garcia has been set up for a competency hearing and Steve Wolfson, the Clark County District Attorney, says results will be given to the judge before his competency hearing on May 6 at 8:30 am.

Bail for Garcia is set at $500,000. If he does post bail, Wolfson says Garcia will be under electric monitoring and there must be no contact with the victim.

Wolfson tells 13 Action News the charges against the teen have gone up to 15 from six last week. Some of the charges include kidnapping, sexual assault, attempted murder using a charging cord and attempted murder using a pair of scissors.

"It's our job to seek justice and we plan to do it," said Wolfson.

He says although the defendant is 16 years old he will be charged as an adult. Nevada law says if a person is charged with certain crimes, such as attempted murder, then it automatically goes to adult court, Wolfson explains.

Police say Garcia entered his teacher's classroom to talk about grades on Thursday before he got violent, punching and choking the teacher until she lost consciousness. A school employee found her in her classroom after the attack.

Martinez Garcia was arrested about a mile away from Eldorado High School and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Comments / 14

cheryl_ b
1d ago

ALOT OF KIDS THAT'S UNDERAGE ARE BEING DISRESPECTFUL AND committing CRIME BECAUSE THEY THINK THAT THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH IT AND WANT BE PUNISHED FOR IT.

Reply
15
fed up AMERICAN
1d ago

Another CHILD IF ILLEGALS! Raised by parents whom have already learned to CLAIM LACK OF UNDERSTANDING AMERICAN LAWS OR DELIBERATELY LIEING & claiming HAS MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS!

Reply(1)
18
Doctor Yes
1d ago

With this kind of disrespect towards school officials, he may become a senator or even president someday.

Reply
3
Related
People

High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade

A 16-year-old student who allegedly assaulted a teacher at a high school in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, authorities said. Last week, police were called to a high school in the area around 3:30 p.m. local time on a report that the student — whose identity has not been released — had injured a teacher, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teacher arrested after accused of stalking student online, CCSDPD says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Police announced Tuesday that a teacher has been arrested after they were accused of stalking a student online. According to a news release, Las Vegas teacher Aaron Morbioli, 37, was arrested Tuesday on one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the release says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Eldorado High School#Action News
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy