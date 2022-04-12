With the Consumer Price Index rising by 1.2% in March — gas prices increased by a whopping 18.3% last month and food prices rose an additional 1% — there’s still at least one place you can get a deal.

See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Daily Life

Find: 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Sure, that’s a hefty sum if you’re thinking about fueling up your car. On Monday, April 11, the national average price of gas was $4.114, based on AAA gas prices. But considering a dozen Original Glazed Donuts typically costs $7.99, let’s just say the sale could be called an “inflation-beater.”

In a press release sent to GoBankingRates, Krispy Kreme explained that every Wednesday through May 4, the store would be releasing its “strategic doughnut reserve” and pricing its Original Glazed Donuts based on the national average price per gallon of regular gas from that Monday. The sale starts Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in the release. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs.”

See: The 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

Find: 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

Customers can purchase up to two dozen doughnuts per visit at the sale price at participating locations with two redemptions allowed per person. You can check the day’s average gas — and hence, doughnut — price by visiting krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump or check out the company’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The promotion ends Wednesday, May 4.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Krispy Kreme Helps You Beat Inflation With Discounted Doughnuts