Krispy Kreme Helps You Beat Inflation With Discounted Doughnuts

By Dawn Allcot
 1 day ago
With the Consumer Price Index rising by 1.2% in March — gas prices increased by a whopping 18.3% last month and food prices rose an additional 1% — there’s still at least one place you can get a deal.

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Sure, that’s a hefty sum if you’re thinking about fueling up your car. On Monday, April 11, the national average price of gas was $4.114, based on AAA gas prices. But considering a dozen Original Glazed Donuts typically costs $7.99, let’s just say the sale could be called an “inflation-beater.”

In a press release sent to GoBankingRates, Krispy Kreme explained that every Wednesday through May 4, the store would be releasing its “strategic doughnut reserve” and pricing its Original Glazed Donuts based on the national average price per gallon of regular gas from that Monday. The sale starts Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in the release. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs.”

Customers can purchase up to two dozen doughnuts per visit at the sale price at participating locations with two redemptions allowed per person. You can check the day’s average gas — and hence, doughnut — price by visiting krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump or check out the company’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The promotion ends Wednesday, May 4.

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

