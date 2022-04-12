ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax preview – free update offers a customizable pad and more snax

By Kirk McKeand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzfTq_0f6tVCEb00

Some things are worth contracting a parasite for, as I’m sure some grumpuses would agree. It’s almost time for us all to be infected by that most stubborn of earworms once more, as Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax gears up for launch, allowing us to catch some more hitherto unknown and edible beasts.

As the title suggests, there are a bunch of new snax to capture this time around, including an array of oversized versions of creatures from the original game, such as the Bunger Royale. Stomping around like a bison, these meaty mammoths will require more than a simple trap to bring down.

In the demo, we see one of Young Horses’ developers shrink a Bunger Royale down to size with an explosive spice pot, before tripping it and finally scooping it up in a net. We see snax with lids that must be pulled off with a grapple gun before you can get to their gooey insides. We see eggs baited, forcing other snax to carry them away and hatch them prematurely so the creature within can be snapped up. We see more egg puns than a bald man’s Twitter replies.

The new DLC – which features around four hours of fresh story content – sits around in the middle of the main game, accessible once you’ve done a bunch of personal side quests for the island’s grumpuses. It takes you to a whole new landmass, which looks far more open than many of the areas in the main game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flJiz_0f6tVCEb00

There’s a bigger focus on puzzles this time around. At the start of the DLC, you have to use the trip trap to move fire from a set of flaming coals to some unlit ones, which then raises a bridge for you to cross. There are also some puzzles that require the buggy ball, asking you to roll your little Strabby pal over and around a bunch of tiny elevators to unlock a door. These start off simple but get more complex as the game progresses, adding in annoying Bugsnax that can throw your buggy ball out of the contraption.

It’s funny too. A personal highlight remains Yuri Lowenthal’s turn as Chandlo, a hench himbo with a heart of gold and guns of steel. He’s an adorable idiot, and he returns here with three other grumpuses – voiced by original actors Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell. Each of them brings new dialogue and interpersonal dramas with them. There’s also fresh voice talent behind the new snax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJpn5_0f6tVCEb00

Then there’s your home on the island. It’s not just a bed for you to sleep in anymore. This time, you unlock a bunch of cosmetic items throughout your adventure – posted to you by characters still on the mainland – that you can deck out your pad with. Bunger bed? Sure. Strabby desk toy? Why not, eh?

None of it is particularly game-changing, but it’s a good excuse to head back to this wonderful world once more. There are even some extra snax variants to scratch that Pokémon shinies itch for collectors.

Bugsnax is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It’ll be on Game Pass for Xbox and Windows 10 on day one. On top of that, the new DLC, The Isle of Bigsnax, is landing on the same day as a free update. Merry Grumpmass, everyone.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Overwatch 2's first hero Sojourn fire a high-powered railgun

The Overwatch 2 multiplayer beta isn’t far away, and Blizzard has given us some exciting details on Sojourn, the sequel’s first new hero. On Thursday, Blizzard released a ton of information regarding Sojourn’s place on the battlefield via the company blog. She’s best at mid-range encounters, able to duck and weave with ease while blasting through enemy shields with her railgun. Below, we’ll list her abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Samsung Adds 8 More Free Channels to TV Plus: Here's What They Offer

Samsung TV Plus is a pretty awesome service, offering free access to over 200 channels. Even better, eight new channels have been added to the list as the company continues to expand its offering. Samsung launched TV Plus back in 2016 and has since evolved the service by adding more...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy